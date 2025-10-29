Geno vs Trevor: 3 Bold Predictions For Jaguars vs. Raiders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars need to get back on track, and it starts in Week 9 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
Sitting at 4-3 after a two-game losing streak sent the Jaguars into the bye week, the Jaguars need to turn their West Coast road trip into a way to get back into the winning column.
So, how do we think the Jaguars can (or can't) do it? We break it down with our predictions for Jaguars vs. Raiders.
Trevor Lawrence Outduels Geno Smith
Out of 33 qualifying quarterbacks, NextGenStats has Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence ranked No. 25 in EPA/Dropback. The quarterback right behind him? Geno Smith, who has failed to get any footing in his first year with the Raiders and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. The pass-catchers are either hurt or not very good and the offensive line has been a mess, but it is the reality the Raiders are in.
As such, I think Lawrence is closer to creeping back to acceptable play than Smith is, largely because of their surrounding environments. The Jaguars' offense isn't in as dire shape as Vegas, and I think Lawrence has the better game by passer rating, EPA/Play, and hence forth.
Brock Bowers Finds Success
The Jaguars have given up some big plays to tight ends in recent weeks, with the likes of AJ Barner and Terrance Ferguson producing explosive daggers to the heart of the Jaguars' defense in the last two games. Brock Bowers has been hurt for most of 2025 but he is in a different realm of talent compared to Barner and Ferguson.
I think the Raiders' passing game will struggle on the outside, with the Jaguars having the advantage in terms of cornerbacks vs. receivers. With that said, it remains unseen if Devin Lloyd will play and Eric Murray is banged up. The middle of the field could be vulnerable for the Jaguars, which could mean a 100-yard day for Bowers.
Travis Etienne Out-Rushes Ashton Jeanty
Had the Jaguars not made the trade for Travis Hunter in April, there is a good chance Jacksonville would have taken Ashton Jeanty with the No. 5 pick. Considering the way Travis Etienne has played this year, though, it feels safe to say the Jaguars would have been wise to avoid going the Jeanty route. He is a good player, but Etienne's production plus Jeanty's time in Vegas thus far show the issue with taking a running back so early.
This has little to do with Jeanty and his talent; he is an elite-level running back, but the Raiders' woeful offensive ine has them ranked No. 28 in rushing success rate, No. 24 in yards before contact per attempt, and N0. 32 in stuffed run rate. I have Etienne having the better day in terms of yards, touchdowns, yards per carry, and EPA/Rush.
