Jaguars vs. Raiders: Key Matchups to Watch
The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading out west once more this season to take on the lowly 2-5 Las Vegas Raiders, searching for a path of success in what already seems to be a lost first season with head coach Pete Carroll. Jaguars ringer Liam Coen is looking for the team's fifth win of the season, exceeding last year's victory total, and he'll need help to succeed.
If the Jaguars want to win in Las Vegas and earn the win that should've come late last season, they will need to thrive in these three key matchups in Sunday's game. Let's take a closer look.
Jaguars Offensive Line vs. Raiders Defensive Line
The Jaguars' offensive line could use not only refinement but true changes in the trenches. Until that is the case, there will be some weariness toward the group as a major detriment to the team's success. The off week may have helped them refine themselves in terms of penalties and inconsistencies, but they'll have to figure this out against a Raiders defense, more specifically Maxx Crosby.
If the Jaguars can slow down Crosby, they have a chance to do some damage offensively.
Jaguars rushing attack vs. Raiders run defense
"When we run the football, we're a little bit more balanced. Anytime you're more balanced, you have the defense on their toes," Coen explained after taking accountability for the lack of an aggressive run game in recent games. This is a hint that things could change this weekend as the Jaguars look to work with the strength of their offense.
Travis Etienne was off to a hot start before the rest of the offense took a step back. Utilizing him, Bhayshul Tuten, and LeQuint Allen Jr. would give Jacksonville a lot of ball carriers for the Raiders' run defense to worry about. Hypothetically, this might be the best rushing system Las Vegas may play all season against one of the most creative run game specialists in the league in Coen.
Jaguars Defensive Line vs. Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty
Ashton Jeanty is one of the most talented running backs to ever enter the NFL in recent memory, though there have been a lot of them to come through since Saquon Barkley was drafted No. 3 overall in 2018. He has shown himself to be a hard ball carrier to tackle and bring down in space, not only tackling, but getting the correct angles on him, or he can burn you.
This means the Jaguars' defensive front, led by Arik Armstead, Maason Smith, and DaVon Hamilton, along with pass rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, will need to do an excellent job of winning at the line of scrimmage, setting the edge and squeezing gaps, and playing gap integrity to secure and limit the explosives from Jeanty. Do that, and the Jaguars have a productive day defensively.
