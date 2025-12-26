Turning the Jaguars' Focus to Colts Rematch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars have had a heck of a week, but it is time for them to turn their focus to a new foe once again.

This week, the Jaguars face the Indianapolis Colts in a key AFC South rematch. In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we discuss the Week 17 game vs. the Colts and more.

The Colts have long been a thorn in the Jaguars' side when it comes to playing at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Jaguars are 2-10 at Lucas Oil in the last 12 seasons, with the only wins coming in 2017 and 2023. Jacksonville lost last year in overtime, though plenty has changed for both franchises since then.

The Jaguars will also be playing the Colts after playing them just a few weeks ago in Jacksonville, marking the first time Liam Coen is putting together a game plan for a team so close after playing them previously.

"Yeah, because they only had two—you’ve got two games in between and you're usually working off at least a four-game initial break and you're watching everything from the season, but in your break, you're talking four-to-six game break," Coen said earlier this week. "And so, we're right in the break when you're showing players your cutups and you're showing them okay, these are the third-down coverages, red zone, whatever, we're in those cutups. So, they're constantly seeing that game.”

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) runs after the catch as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones (40) defends during the first half at EverBank Stadium.

“Offensively, I think early on it was just starting faster. We started fast, we moved it alright, we had a good first drive going, we just faltered there on that drive, and then the complimentary football showed up again where we get the turnover, score, boom, now we're rolling. And we've seen that movie a few times and so that's a good thing," Coen said.

The Jaguars will get another crack at the Colts on Sunday, and they could leave their next matchup as AFC South champions if all goes well.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) sacks Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) for a safety during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19.

"But offensively, specifically, just sustaining early on, struggled the other day against Denver to get going on those first two drives," Coen said.

"Credit them as well for playing good defense, but I think that's something we’ve got to look at, making sure that we start fast, especially going on the road knowing that they've been able to start fast a little bit as a team all year and with Philip playing quarterback now. And then defensively, I thought we stopped the run really well and played the run very well, and that's something we’ve got to do again this week and do a great job in the back end.”

