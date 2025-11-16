Jaguars' Get Bad News Before Chargers Kickoff
The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their inactive list for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, and some big names are involved.
The Jaguars had already ruled out multiple key starters on Friday for the Week 11 clash, but on Sunday, they also ruled out starting wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
Jaguars Inactives
Thomas missed last weeks game against the Houston Texans with an ankle injury that he sustained against the Las Vegas Raiders in the Jaguars Week 9 overtime win.
Thomas’s injury is another and a long line of receiver injuries. The Jaguars have faced this season. The Jaguars will also be without starting rookie wide receiver Travis Hunter, who was placed on injured reserve two weeks ago before this week having season-ending knee surgery.
Two weeks ago, the Jaguars traded for veteran wide receiver Jakobi Myers from the Raiders just days after defeating them in Las Vegas. Myers has instantly had to step into a major role for the Jaguars due to their injuries at wide receiver, and last week he led the team with three catches for 41 yards. With Thomas out, the Jaguars are likely to lean on Meyers and Washington in the passing game.
The Jaguars also have defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah inactive after he appeared in the first nine games of the season. Ogbah was added as a free agent after the draft to serve as improved depth behind Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, but he has just 0.5 sacks as the Jaguars’ four-man rush has been a spectacular letdown.
This likely means more pass-rushing snaps for Dennis Gardeck or rookies Danny Striggow and BJ Green, but it is the first move the Jaguars' coaching staff has taken to express via the line up that the pass-rush has not been good enough.
The other Jaguars inactives include running back Cody Schrader, cornerback Jourdan Lewis (neck), offensive tackle Anton Harrison (knee/ankle) and tight end Hunter Long (hip/knee). The Jaguars are set to start Cole Van Lanen at right tackle in Harrison's place, while Brenton Strange still not coming off injured reserve means the Jaguars will enter the game with only two healthy tight ends.
The Jaguars (5-4) will kick off against the Chargers at EverBank Stadium at 1 p.m. in hopes of turning their season around after three losses in the last four games.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.