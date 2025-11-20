Jaguars Get Concerning News in Latest Injury Report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are once again facing a lengthy injury list entering a key week. They have been able to overcome it twice in the last three weeks, but can they do it again?
That is the question facing the Jaguars ahead of their Week 12 battle with the Arizona Cardinals, with Thursday's injury report representing more bad news for the Jaguars in the form of Travon Walker's status.
Injury Report Woes
The Jaguars listed Walker as a non-participant for the second day in a row with a knee injury, an injury which he sustained in Week 11's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. While Walker did return to the game on Sunday, it is looking more and more like he will not be available for the Jaguars in their huge Week 12 game against the Cardinals.
Walker has had a large presence for the Jaguars' defense, and we have seen the impact Walker's health has on the unit. Their best games have come with him at or near full-strength, while their worst performances happened in the wake of his Week 4 wrist injury that sidelined him for a week and limited him for several more.
In addition to Walker, the Jaguars also had linebacker Yasir Abdullah miss practice due to a finger injury for the second day in a row. The Jaguars did get two limited players back to practicing full, however, in defensive lineman Arik Armstead and safety Andrew Wingard.
Also limited for the Jaguars were wide receiver Brian Thomas (ankle), tight end Hunter Long (hip.knee), tight end Brenton Strange (hip), right tackle Anton Harrison (knee/ankle), offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (knee), offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (knee), linebacker Denis Gardeck (chest), cornerback Jarrian Jones (quad), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (neck), cornerback Greg Newsome (ankle), and running backs Bhayshul Tuten (ankle) and Travis Etienne (shoulder).
If Walker can't play on Sunday, the Jaguars will likely increase the roles of rookie defensive ends BJ Green and Danny Striggow after each impressed against the Chargers in Week 11.
“I thought they did a really good job. I thought they gave us the effort, competitiveness that we were looking for. When you go back and watch those plays, there's a lot of plays the guys are not staying blocked and that's what makes a good defensive unit, guys not staying blocked," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said on Thursday about the duo.
"There's going to be somebody to account for you. Can you whip that block? Can you get to the football? If you hit the ground, get up like it's a hot stove. That type of mentality. They brought that to us out there the other day and did a good job.”
