What Jaguars' Latest Injury Report Means for Bhayshul Tuten

The Jacksonville Jaguars have another lengthy injury list entering Week 12.

John Shipley

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering a key Week 12 game against the Arizona Cardinals, and it appears they will once again have to balance an important week with an ever-growing injury list.

The Jaguars have a few key names on the list, including both running backs Travis Etienne and Bhayshyl Tuten. So, what does it mean moving forward?

Tuten was limited with an ankle injury after he left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers with an ankle injury. Tuten is fresh off the best game of his career, recording career bests in carries (15) and yards (74) while recording another goal line touchdown. Tuten is appearing to be on the verge of an expanded role in Liam Coen's run-first offense, but his injury will be worth monitoring.

The fact Tuten was limited as opposed to being a non-participant in Wednesday's practice is at least a positive sign about his chances to play this week vs. the Cardinals, though his Thursday and Friday statuses will be much more important.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) is brought down in the second quarter by Los Angeles Chargers safety R.J. Mickens (27) in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Etienne, meanwhile, was limited with a shoulder injury. He did not leave Sunday's game with any injury designation, but he has had a large workload this year as the Jaguars' No. 1 running back. Also limited for the Jaguars were wide receiver Brian Thomas (ankle), tight end Hunter Long (hip.knee), tight end Brenton Strange (hip), right tackle Anton Harrison (knee/ankle), offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (knee), offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (knee), linebacker Denis Gardeck (chest), cornerback Jarrian Jones (quad), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (neck), cornerback Greg Newsome (ankle), defensive tackle Arik Armstead (illness), and safety Andrew Wingard (back).

As for the Jaguars who did not practice, Travon Walker was out with a knee injury and Yasir Abdullah did not practice due to a finger injury.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) hurries Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) as he is called for intentional grounding during the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars were missing Thomas, Strange, Long, Harrison, and Lewis in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Jaguars will be hoping to get at least a few of these players back in Week 12 against the Cardinals.

"I'm always optimistic, but look, I really don't know. You were optimistic on some of them last week and it didn't end up working out and that was obviously frustrating for those guys specifically and for us when you're trying to continue to get your guys out there, but I thought guys stepped up as well in their places," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said. "And you look at operating again with two tight ends in a game and those two tight ends play their tails off. So, it is definitely next man up. It has to be a next man up mentality and ultimately, hopefully we get these guys back.”

