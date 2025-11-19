What Jaguars' Latest Injury Report Means for Bhayshul Tuten
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering a key Week 12 game against the Arizona Cardinals, and it appears they will once again have to balance an important week with an ever-growing injury list.
The Jaguars have a few key names on the list, including both running backs Travis Etienne and Bhayshyl Tuten. So, what does it mean moving forward?
Wednesday Injury Report
Tuten was limited with an ankle injury after he left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers with an ankle injury. Tuten is fresh off the best game of his career, recording career bests in carries (15) and yards (74) while recording another goal line touchdown. Tuten is appearing to be on the verge of an expanded role in Liam Coen's run-first offense, but his injury will be worth monitoring.
The fact Tuten was limited as opposed to being a non-participant in Wednesday's practice is at least a positive sign about his chances to play this week vs. the Cardinals, though his Thursday and Friday statuses will be much more important.
Etienne, meanwhile, was limited with a shoulder injury. He did not leave Sunday's game with any injury designation, but he has had a large workload this year as the Jaguars' No. 1 running back. Also limited for the Jaguars were wide receiver Brian Thomas (ankle), tight end Hunter Long (hip.knee), tight end Brenton Strange (hip), right tackle Anton Harrison (knee/ankle), offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (knee), offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (knee), linebacker Denis Gardeck (chest), cornerback Jarrian Jones (quad), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (neck), cornerback Greg Newsome (ankle), defensive tackle Arik Armstead (illness), and safety Andrew Wingard (back).
As for the Jaguars who did not practice, Travon Walker was out with a knee injury and Yasir Abdullah did not practice due to a finger injury.
The Jaguars were missing Thomas, Strange, Long, Harrison, and Lewis in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Jaguars will be hoping to get at least a few of these players back in Week 12 against the Cardinals.
"I'm always optimistic, but look, I really don't know. You were optimistic on some of them last week and it didn't end up working out and that was obviously frustrating for those guys specifically and for us when you're trying to continue to get your guys out there, but I thought guys stepped up as well in their places," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said. "And you look at operating again with two tight ends in a game and those two tight ends play their tails off. So, it is definitely next man up. It has to be a next man up mentality and ultimately, hopefully we get these guys back.”
