Why Bhayshul Tuten Will Be Able to Help Jaguars No Matter Result of RB Battle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars still have a long way to go before they determine who their No. 1 RB is. Or if they even have one at all.

But regardless of how the Jaguars' running back battle between Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. plays out over the next month and through the regular season, it seems safe to say that, one way or another, Tuten is set to give the Jaguars some clear value.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tuten's Value

Regardless of which running back leads the backfield in carries and key opportunities this season, Tuten is the type of player who is going to give the Jaguars more value than just at running back. One of the things Tuten did best as a rookie was give the Jaguars a spark on special teams, frequently giving the Jaguars and Heath Farwell's unit a leg-up thanks to his ability as a kick-returner.

No matter how the backfield plays out this season, it would be wise for the Jaguars to continue to let Tuten impact the special teams unit. As a rookie, he recorded 19 kickoff returns for 539 yards (28.4 average). His 28.4 average yards per kickoff return ranked first among rookies in 2025 (min. 15 returns)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) looks on as a bag is about to swing his way during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I think that's an area that we got to continue to evolve with him and keep building him on that path. I mean, that's some really, really big explosive kickoff returns for us last year," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Thursday.

As Coen pointed out, he actually believes there is value in the return game that helps Tuten make a impact on offense overall -- especially when it comes to the areas of his game he is looking to improve.

"I think actually KOR helps him as well in the run game, continuing to get reps at setting up blocks and understanding maybe the scheme of where things could go, but also just going and hitting it and go. I think that actually helps backs," Coen said. "When they're on KOR, it's like, there's no dancing. You've got to go. And that's something that I think we can continue to work with on Tut; he'll keep getting those, though.”

Aug 2, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No matter how much the Jaguars need Tuten to help them in other areas, his main focus and value will still come back to offense. He has a chance to carve out a much larger role for himself this year compared to his rookie year, and he can do that without being an impactful special teamer at the same time.

“Yeah, I mean, the 4.28 jumps out at you, right? From the combine he can run, he's strong; he can run through contact. Right now, we just got to continue to work on his tracks, reading his keys, and just go play," Coen said.

"Like, not overthinking where the ball maybe should go or could go, and just stick your foot in the ground and get north because when he does that, and he gets his shoulders square and downhill, it can be impressive. He can really run through arm tackles. I mean, arguably maybe a touchdown today on the screen, which was great to see, an area which we need to continue to improve on. So, I've been pleased with him, but we've got to take another step.”