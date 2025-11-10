Breaking Down the Sudden Shift in Jaguars' WR Room
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars saw their wide receiver room take a sudden shift in Week 10, and it looks like one that will impact the rest of the 2025 season.
This was to be expected after the Jaguars traded for Jakobi Meyers at the trade deadline last Tuesday, but injuries to Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter created an interesting dynamic in the 36-29 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday. So, what does it all mean?
WR Room Changes
The Jaguars entered Sunday with six receivers on the game day roster: Meyers, offseason addition Dyami Brown, trade acquisition Tim Patrick, third-year sparkplug Parker Washington, and backups Austin Trammell and Tim Jones. Washington and Patrick started the game, a shift from what the earlier-season expectations would have been for Brown as a starter.
Washington is the clear top receiving option while Hunter and Thomas are sidelined; he led all receivers in routes and saw 50% of the wide receiver targets with his seven-look day. After him, Patrick was No. 2 in routes with 18 after drawing the start, but he received zero targets.
Brown's role certainly shifted, especially compared to the first two weeks of the season when he was No. 2 in the receiver room in routes and was even out-snapping Hunter. Brown was injured in Week 3, missed Week 4, and then saw his role adjust after his return. He was No. 2 in snaps in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs, but dropped to No. 3 in Week 6 and then No. 4 in Week 7 as Washington took on a bigger role.
In Week 9 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, Brown was No. 3 in receiver routes with Hunter and Patrick out of the lineup. But with Patrick healthy in Week 10 -- and with the addition of Meyers -- Brown moved to No. 4 in the pecking order on Sunday with just 11 routes.
“Yeah, it was more—obviously we got Jakobi [WR Jakobi Meyers] coming in, came in. Dyami was ready, he was spelling guys throughout the whole day and being rotational at both the Z and the X position and he just needs to continue to go to work during the week of practice, keep playing fast, and when his opportunities come his way, make those plays," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Monday.
"Had good dialogue with Dyami last week and he practiced hard and played faster. So, we'll have to look at obviously the rotation this week, but I've trusted him to continue to make plays.”
It would appear after just a few days with the team that Meyers has already surpassed Brown in the lineup, which raises the question of what things would look like when Thomas, and eventually, Hunter return. Washington has been too productive to have his role erased, while Meyers impressed and led the team with 41 receiving yards despite running just 14 routes.
“Oh, that's super tough. When he was with the Raiders, it's already a workload to learn that offense and be a part of that. So just imagine you show up and then you change all the words to all the plays you've been running and it can be crazy because some things can mean in his offense, different from what it means in our offense," Washington said on Monday about Meyers and the tough job he was tasked with learning the offense in just days.
"So, it’s kind of crazy and it can be the same words. So, hats off to him just being a professional as we know, that's why we brought him in, he’s a true pro. He came in and put the time in and clicked it clicked early, and it's just been exciting to see that come together and like I said, he's been special. He's going to continue to be special.”
