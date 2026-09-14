Why the Jaguars Got Exactly the Start They Needed in the AFC South

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 2026 NFL season is still not even a week old, but the Jacksonville Jaguars have picked up exactly where they left off: at the top of the AFC South.

Through the first Sunday afternoon of the season, the AFC South is 1-3 and the Jaguars have the division's lone win after their Week 1 34-10 win over the Cleveland Browns. While there is still a long, long way to go, this was exactly the start the Jaguars needed in the AFC South, and here is why.

Sep 13, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) celebrates after his touchdown in the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AFC South After Week 1

When it comes down to the big picture, the Jaguars did not see their fortunes change all that much. The Browns were no match for the Jaguars in really any area of the game, and the true tests for the Jaguars will come in the following weeks against the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, and Houston Texans.

But when you look at the state of the AFC South, each week will really come down to one thing: did the Jaguars keep pace with the Houston Texans, if not pass them outright?

The Texans drew a much-tougher Week 1 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, but one game can make a big difference. The Jaguars won the AFC South last year by that margin, and Week 1 could come into play down the road if the Texans and Jaguars continue to remain tight in the standings like they were all last season.

For the Texans, it is worth wondering why their defense failed to offer any resistance to Josh Allen all game. He is the best quarterback in the NFL, yes, but the Texans' defense has been talked bout like it is the 2000 Ravens at times. If they struggle with Allen, it stands to reason they might not exactly tee off against the Jaguars since Trevor Lawrence looks like he is in MVP form.

The Jaguars as whole look like they are picking up where they left off in the AFC South a year ago. The last game they lost in the regular-season was their road loss to Houston last year. Since then, the Jaguars have looked like one of the best teams in football, and that is how they started their march to an AFC South title on Sunday.

Sep 13, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen in the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, I think there was some good things to continue to build on," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the game. "I definitely felt like when you go back as I did this week and watch Carolina week one kind of versus what we were able to come out here and do in terms of putting it away and making it our brand of football and not playing somebody else's game, playing our game, I think that's something that as we grow together and as we continue to know about each other more and more and trust each other more and more as coaches and players alike, that you can try to play your brand and play your style of football game, as much as possible."

Then there is the rest of the AFC South. The Indianapolis Colts allowed over 500 yards of offense and 40+ points to the Baltimore Ravens, and Daniel Jones looks a lot like Daniel Jones. It is hard to take the Colts very serious as far as AFC South races go, even with the context that they will eventually have Alec Pierce back at full health. Chris Ballard has had a decade to build a winning team and just hasn't.

As for the Tennessee Titans, things are looking bleak over there. I am a big fan of Cam Ward, but the start of his career has been woeful. He could not get 150 passing yards against a defense that did not record a single interception a year ago, and it is hard to imagine the Titans are anything more than a few years away.

That leaves the Jaguars and the Texans. And for now, the Jaguars have managed to build a small gap.