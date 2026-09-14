10 Winners, 4 Losers From Jaguars' Week 1 Blowout of Browns: Travis Hunter's Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Winning has become the new standard in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars knocked off the Cleveland Browns seemingly without breaking a sweat in Week 1, with the 34-10 glorified walkthrough looking like the latest example of the Jaguars raising a new standard under head coach Liam Coen.

"I think there's a lot of good things we can point to from this game in terms of being more physical. We play at our best as a team here in Jacksonville when we're playing grimy, physical, nasty, and we're flying around with relentless pursuit," Coen said after the game. "That's in all three phases. That's setting the tone up front on the offensive line and playing nasty and getting after it."

So, who were the winners and losers from the Jaguars ' Week 1 domination of the Cowboys? We break it down below.

Winners

Liam Coen

Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken, left and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, right, meet at midfield at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, September 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen is now 14-4 in regular-season games, and the Jaguars have won nine straight regular-season games under his watch. He had the Jaguars ready to dominate the game from start to finish in a way that I am simply not used to watching the Jaguars do. Coen proved last year that he is a true star at head coach, and he looks like he is even better now. I said this summer that this looks like the best Jaguars team I have covered, and Coen managed to make them play like it in Week 1, even with the context of knowing how inferior of an opponent the Browns are.

Of note for the #Jaguars: Liam Coen won his 14th game as head coach, tying him with Gus Bradley for 5th-most wins by a HC in franchise history.



Coen has coached 18 games. Bradley coached 62 — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) September 14, 2026

Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Parker Washington (11), not shown, during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is hard for me to truly put Trevor Lawrence's Week 1 performance up there along the best of his career because the Browns are truly that bad, but this was pretty easily the most efficient Lawrence has ever looked. He looked like a machine designed to complete passes and do little else on Sunday, with Lawrence seemingly never putting the ball in harm's way while always giving the Jaguars a chance to make a play. Lawrence looked automatic on Sunday showing that all of the positives from training camp and this offseason are carrying over.

Anton Harrison

Aug 13, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) against the New Orleans Saints during a joint scrimmage during at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars did plenty of chips and play-action to help their new-look offensive line against the Browns' defensive front, but a lot of credit has to go to the line and especially left tackle Anton Harrison. Harrison made his first NFL start at left tackle and did not look out of place in any regard, with Harrrison putting new Browns defensive end Jared Verse on a milk carton in a complete shutout of the former Defensive Rookie of the Year. Harrison has all the makings of a star left tackle for the Jaguars moving forward.

From ESPN Research: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence was under duress on just 4 of 24 dropbacks (17%) today. Cleveland’s defense had the fourth-highest pressure rate in the NFL in 2025 at 36%. Jared Verse, acquired in the Myles Garrett trade, did not have a QB pressure on Sunday. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 13, 2026

James Gladstone

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, left, and Executive Vice President of football operations Tony Boselli talk during the first day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is hard to nitpick James Gladstone much after days like Sunday. The Travis Hunter trade had perhaps its best vindication yet with the Browns' trio of top picks from the trade doing very, very little to change their fortunes, but it went beyond that. Gladstone took a bet on his front office's values and his coach staff's ability to develop when the Jaguars let Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd walk in free agency, and the early returns on it with Bhayshul Tuten and Ventrell Miller are fantastic. It is still early, of course, but the Jaguars and Gladstone had some solid signs from their biggest offseason moves.

Travon Walker & Josh Hines-Allen

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) celebrates his fumble recovery in the second quarter during the before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, September 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jaguars lead 24-0 at the half. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' defensive front simply took it to the Browns' offensive line all game, and those efforts were led by Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. The duo have combined for 9.5 sacks in season openers after each had 1.5 sacks on Sunday. Since Walker entered the NFL in 2022, it’s the second most by any pair of teammates in that span. Sunday also marked the 11th game that Hines-Allen and Walker have each recorded at least 1.0 sack, tied for the most such games by a duo in franchise history.

Anthony Campanile

Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile talks with the media after the second day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I thought Sunday was another terrific game plan from Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. Outside of a garbage time touchdown by Denzel Boston, the Jaguars were able to limit explosive plays, stopped the run, rushed the passer, forced turnovers ... there was nothing the Jaguars' defense was not able to do, and that is because of the way Campanile had them prepared and ready to go. He is a future head coach.

WR Josh Cameron

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) hauls in a touchdown reception against Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was quite the rookie debut for Josh Cameron. Not many of the Jaguars' draft picks outside of Cameron and left guard Emmanuel Pregnon made noteworthy plays, but it didn't matter after seeing what they did. Cameron only got two looks in the passing game, but he turned them into two catches for 20 yards and a touchdown ... and both catches came against Browns' All-World cornerback Denzel Ward. The Jaguars certainly seem to have found something in their rookie wideout.

Bhayshul Tuten

Sep 13, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs the ball in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bhayshul Tuten might not have exploded on the stat sheet, but I thought he picked up exactly where he left off against Buffalo in January. He was decisive, ran with great toughness, and was able to keep the Jaguars ahead of schedule time and time again. He also made a nice play on a screen, an area the Jaguars struggled in a year ago, and Coen was over the moon when talking about his performance post-game.

"I thought he ran nasty. I thought he ran violent. He took some shots and kept his contact balance going and was falling forward a lot. I was very pleased with him," Coen said. "I thought Bhayshul really showed up today. I thought the confidence and the momentum that he had from Carolina to Tampa to this showed up. It showed up in the week of practice. It showed up in his preparation and then, again, showed up today."

Travis Hunter the CB

Sep 13, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) during player introductions before the game against the Cleveland Browns at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns look at Travis Hunter exactly one time in the passing game: once. The Browns dropped back more often than not considering the hole they dug themselves into with the score, but they still managed to stay as far away from Hunter in coverage as possible. If Hunter can continue to force opposing offenses to go elsewhere with the ball, he will easily be on his way to an impact season in his sophomore year.

Losers

The 2 August Trade Pieces

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Quinn Ewers (10) debuted as a Jaguar during an NFL Jaguars practice at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday September 2, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars traded sixth-round picks in the 2027 and 2028 NFL Draft this summer to land offensive lineman Daniel Faalele and quarterback Quinn Ewers, but neither player was active for the Jaguars on Sunday. With Cole Van Lanen back in the lineup, Faalele has taken the Chuma Edoga role as the last lineman in the pecking order. As for Ewers, it is clear that he is simply still too new to the offense to be considered as an option to lead it.

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars Running Back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) hauls in a pass during the Jacksonville Jaguars 14th session of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, August 17, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While it was a solid afternoon for Bhayshul Tuten, it was a quieter day for Chris Rodriguez Jr. He got nine fewer carries than Tuten and looked much more like the team's short-yardage only option as a runner. Since he came in on so many clear running downs, he averaged just 3.8 yards per carry and did not have a run longer than eight yards. As far as starts go, this was a mostly mild one.

Travis Hunter the WR

Sep 13, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two touches for 10 yards is the extent of which Travis Hunter made an impact on the Jaguars' offense, which is surprising considering Brian Thomas Jr. briefly left the game due to his shoulder. Hunter only saw one target in the passing game and it wason a screen, which means he got the same amount of targets as Nate Boerkircher, Ameer Abdullah, and Quintin Morris all got on Sunday. He is not just a cornerback first -- he is looking more and more like a cornerback major, who happens to know a role on offense.