3 Things We Learned About the Jaguars in Week 1 Against the Browns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- One game down, and 16 more to go.

The Jacksonville Jaguars ended the first week of the season with a 34-10 win over the Cleveland Browns , putting themselves in sole possession of first-place in the AFC South through Week 1.

So, what did we learn from the Jaguars in their downright dominant showing vs. the Browns? We break it down below.

Anthony Campanile Is the LB Whisperer

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I thought the Jaguars' four best defenders on Sunday were defensive ends Josh Hines-Allen & Travon Walker and linebackers Foyesade Oluokun & Ventrell Miller. The former is no surprise since those two have been stars for years, but the fact the Jaguars' linebacker room had such a huge day after an offseason of questions about their depth and the Devin Lloyd decision spoke volumes about the defensive coaching staff, led by Anthony Campanile.

Ventrell Miller with some crazy effort on the Foye Oluokun interception pic.twitter.com/YLdKLpUPsK — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) September 14, 2026

Oluokun was terrific in coverage, Branson Combs recorded a sack, and Miller played the best game of his NFL career. The Jaguars did not make a ton of additions at linebacker this offseason, and it is starting to become clear why. As long as the Jaguars have Campanile and his defensive assistants, the Jaguars will have strong linebacker play.

The Jaguars Trust Josh Cameron

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) hauls in a pass for the second touchdown during the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, September 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jaguars lead 24-0 at the half. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I was really impressed by Jaguars rookie wide receiver Josh Cameron all training camp, and it certainly said something to me that the Jaguars trusted him as much as they did. He only ran seven routes, but he was targeted against Denzel Ward twice and turned it into 2/20/1. Cameron looks like he is an early hit as a sixth-round pick, and it might not be an accident that he played more offense than Travis Hunter did.

"That was a heck of a throw by Trevor as well, threading the needle. But, man, Josh has continued to put that on tape. He's done it for us all throughout training camp, really, making contested, tough catches," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the game. "Even when he's covered, the quarterbacks do trust him to put it in his vicinity and he's going to make a play ... for Josh to be able to come out here in his first NFL real action, minus the pre-season, and catch a touchdown on a contested catch and then he had to come back on our sideline, then I thought he ran a really good route on Ward on, and that's got to give him a ton of confidence moving forward."

The Jaguars seem to have replaced Tim Patrick with Cameron in their offense. So far, the early returns indicate that it was a smart move.

Liam Coen Wants to Keep Mixing Things Up

Sep 13, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I do not think it is too early to say that Liam Coen was a franchise-altering hire by Shad Khan. Not too early at all. Coen has coached just 18 games, but he has already proven the ability to have the Jaguars ready to play on both sides of the ball with a 14-4 record, and days like Sunday show why he is just so good. As an offensive mind and play-caller, Coen is truly one of the NFL's elite, and he was able to display this against the Browns by the virtue of how he mixed things up.

The Jaguars ran 32-of-56 plays under center on Sunday, showing the ability to generate explosive plays in the passing game while running with heavier sets on offense. The Jaguars still generated plenty of success out of 11 personnel as well, and it is clear that Coen has gotten the Jaguars offense to where he wants it. Coen wants to be able to keep defenses on their heels and attack them from a variety of angles, and Sunday's offense showed that they will have the ability to do exactly that. The selection of Nate Boerkircher at No. 56 looms large still for that reason alone, especially after how successful the Jaguars were running the gall.