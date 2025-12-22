What's Behind the Jaguars Recent Offensive Hot Streak

The Jacksonville Jaguars have won games all season, but they're doing so in a different way over the past couple of months. When this team initially hired Head Coach Liam Coen, the hope was that he could coax out an elite offense from this roster. That wasn't the case at first, but the Jags have found their rhythm on that side of the ball.



They've gotten so hot on the attack that they were able to march into Mile High Stadium and rout the Denver Broncos, 34-20, exposing one of the NFL's top defenses this season. With the win, Jacksonville moved to 11-4, essentially locking up its postseason bid. The way the Jaguars have been playing lately, no one should want to see this offense in the playoffs.



Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) makes a touchdown catch against Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jaguars capitalizing on all of their opportunities



One of the larger issues for the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense at the beginning of the season was their inability to get six points once they got themselves into the red zone. Head Coach Liam Coen was able to scheme up ways for his team to move the ball successfully pretty much throughout the year, but they just couldn't capitalize once they were in scoring position. That's changed during this ongoing win streak.



Against the Denver Broncos, the Jaguars scored touchdowns on 80 percent of their red zone trips, according to TeamRankings. That mark brought their average up over 61 percent on the season. They've found the end zone on nearly 68 percent of their drives inside the opposing 20 in their last three outings. Before its six-game win streak started versus the Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville was at just 51.6 percent, good for 25th in the NFL at the time.



Trevor Lawrence was excellent in the red zone in Denver, throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for another on a designed quarterback keeper. His decision-making to finish off drives has markedly improved over the course of his first season under Coen. He spoke on the success his Jaguars have had in that area as of late:



"I thought we executed our plan really well. I thought we had a good plan going in, try to use some things against something we felt like they didn’t maybe cover well in the past, and did a good job. The guys made plays. Honestly, a couple of them, they actually covered pretty well, like the one to Brenton [Strange], he just went and made a play, great catching the ball, and the same thing with Parker [Washington]. I mean, making a phenomenal catch, just giving those guys a chance. It’s really our guys just making the plays."

