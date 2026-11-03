Jaguars Have 3 Trade Suitors Emerging for Brian Thomas Jr.: Who Makes the Most Sense?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a week left to make a big decision, and it is starting to become clear which teams might help them make that decision when it comes to Brian Thomas Jr.

With the way the Jaguars deployed Thomas in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts, perhaps the Jaguars will not even move the third-year receiver during his streak of iffy production. But if the Jaguars do deal him, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio says there are three teams that have been connected to the star wideout.

"Currently, the Chiefs, Steelers, and Commanders have interest. The Steelers, we’re told, have greater interest in Colts receiver Josh Downs. Downs, however, is Kansas City’s Plan B, if they can’t get Thomas away from the Jaguars," Florio reported this week.

So, which of these teams make the most sense if the Jaguars do move on from Thomas? We review each case below.

Washington Commanders

We noted the Washington Commanders as the top logical fit for Thomas in October, and it is easy to see why. The Commanders are ... maybe still in it in a really bad NFC East. But they badly need wide receiver help after the season-ending injury to Terry McLaurin a few weeks ago. The Commanders needed to add to their receiver room maybe more than any other team this offseason and their solutions were Antonio Williams, a perfectly fine rookie slot receiver, and an aging Stefon Diggs.

There is also the quarterback connection. Thomas was a top target for Jayden Daniels during his time at LSU, and the two are clearly close even since entering the NFL for different franchises. The Houston Texans added Marvin Harrison Jr. for his college quarterback in CJ Stroud, so it would make sense for the Commanders to do the same with Daniels. The move could not just help the Commanders in the short-term, either, since Thomas could be seen as a long-term WR1 if everything pans out.

This would have made even more sense for Daron Payne was injured, but the Commanders are still, to me, the most likely landing spot for Thomas if the Jaguars do move on. It is becoming a bit more unlikely the Jaguars do that, but this is the team I think is worth watching.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are, speaking in technical terms, contenders in the AFC along with the Jaguars. Trading a star player and an explosive play-maker like Thomas to a fellow AFC team that is pushing for a high seed in the playoffs would not exactly be ideal, but I believe the Steelers could sweeten the terms to make it worth the Jaguars' while. That is, of course, if the Steelers feel desperate enough.

The Steelers do not have all that much firepower on offense, and could see Thomas as a way to compete with the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC North crown. There are likely better fits for the way Aaron Rodgers plays and what kind of offense the Steelers run, such as Josh Downs, but they still badly need wide receiver help. For the right package, this would make sense.

Kansas City Chiefs

If I had to guess which team would be willing to pay the highest price for Thomas, it would probably be the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs do not have any speed or big-play threat at wide receiver outside of Xavier Worthy, who has proven to be a below-average receiver during his NFL career. The Chiefs have been looking to replace Tyreek Hill for years, and Thomas has the speed and big-play ability to give them that.

With that said, the Chiefs are an AFC contender that the Jaguars likely would not want to help improve all that much. There is a strong chance the Jaguars would have to beat the Chiefs at some point with Thomas on their roster, and the Jaguars clearly think Thomas is a very talented wideout. They would not want to see that kind of talent across from them in a big game, I would imagine.