3 Most Improved Jaguars From Liam Coen's Debut Season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars improved maybe more than any other franchise last season.

The first year of head coach Liam Coen's tenure saw the Jaguars hit 13 wins, their best regular-season in literal decades. And without a massive leap of improvement by these three key players, they would not have been able to do it. So, who were the most improved Jaguars?

Parker Washington

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) reacts during the second half against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Parker Washington went from an exciting backup in 2024 to perhaps the Jaguars' most dynamic receiving threat in 2025. He finally got the opportunities he so rarely got in his first two seasons, and he more than took advantage of it. After just 1.02 yards per route in 2024 and 0.75 as a rookie, Washington's figure exploded to 2.19 in 2025 -- a better figure than previous Jaguars wideouts Christian Kirk and DJ Chark ever posted as WR1s with the team.

Washington seems like a lock to enter next season as a starter for the first time. He has always had talent, but he clearly took a major leap in 2025 that the Jaguars won't be able to ignore as an offensive staff. Look for another big season from Washington next season.

Antonio Johnson

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) reacts to his tackle during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Antonio Johnson was seen as a rising playmaker in the Jaguars' building entering the 2024 season, but nobody on defense aside from Travon Walker had a productive outing that year. The Ryan Nielsen era for the defense was disatrous for nearly everyone involved, and Johnson was included in that as a young starter.

Entering training camp, Johnson seemed like he was fighting to be the team's fifth safety after having to compete with Eric Murray, Andrew Wingard, Darnell Savage, and third-round pick Caleb Ransaw. An injury to Ransaw and Savage's release opened the door for more snaps from Johnson, and he eventually stepped back in as a start to fill in for an injured Murray. By the end of the year, he became a genuine building block with five interceptions.

Devin Lloyd

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) and Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) celebrate after an interception against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

No Jaguars player did more for their stock in 2025 than linebacker Devin Lloyd. Lloyd struggled at times in his first three years in the NFL, even being benched for fellow 2022 draftee Chad Muma at times. But in 2025, Lloyd realized his massive potential and had the kind of year the Jaguars were always hoping he would have.

Lloyd's big season has likely earned him a massive contract from some team this March. It remains to be seen if the Jaguars will be that team, but Lloyd's performance in 2025 has at least earned him the right to be considered.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.