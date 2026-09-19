How to Watch Jaguars' Big Road Test vs. Browns, and What to Watch For

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Week 2 is a big one for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The stage the Jaguars are set to play on in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos is a significant one. The Jaguars have a chance to make a statement to the AFC, and the rest of the NFL in general, with a win over the 0-1 Broncos.

But how can you watch the Jaguars in their key road test against the Broncos , and what should you watch for? We break it down below.

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How to Watch

Location: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

Empower Field at Mile High Stadium Date: Sunday, Sept. 20

Sunday, Sept. 20 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET How to watch/listen: CBS/1010 XL/92.5 FM Jax Sports Radio

CBS/1010 XL/92.5 FM Jax Sports Radio Play-by-play: Ian Eagle (TV), Frank Frangie (Radio)

Ian Eagle (TV), Frank Frangie (Radio) Analysts: Ross Tucker (TV), Jeff Lageman (Radio)

Ross Tucker (TV), Jeff Lageman (Radio) Sideline reporter: Evan Washburn (TV), Bucky Brooks (Radio)

The last time the Jaguars visited the Broncos, they won 34-20 in Week 16 of the 2026 season and snapped the Broncos' 11-game win streak. The win made the Jaguars the only team to defeat the Broncos in Denver during the entire regular-season. The Jaguars are 7-7 in the regular season against the Broncos and 4-3 on the road all-time.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars are entering Week 2 on a hot streak. With a 34-10 win over the Browns in Week 1, Coen and the Jaguars extended their win streak to nine consecutive regular season games. This is the longest active streak in the NFL and the second-longest win streak in franchise history. The Jaguars own a +177 point differential during the streak, the best scoring margin in team history over a nine-game span.

What to Watch For

BTJ vs. PS2

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) before the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos had Patrick Surtain II mostly cover Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in last year's matchup, and it remains to be seen exactly how they may want to deploy him against Jacksonville's receiver unit this time around. All signs suggest that Surtain will still be on Thomas more often than not when the Jaguars have three receivers on the field since Surtain does not travel to the slot very often. For the Jaguars to make the explosive pass plays needed to get a win over a tough Broncos' defense, they will need Thomas to be at his best against Surtain.

Trevor Lawrence's Continued Growth

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) shakes hands with fans after the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For my money, Trevor Lawrence looks like he is set to be an MVP favorite this season . He has been on absolute fire over the last nine games, and I still like his matchup this week even if the Broncos do have a strong defense. Lawrence plays well against man-heavy defenses and the Jaguars seemed to have all of the answers for Vance Joseph's unit a year ago. The game has slowed down for Lawrence, and I think he has another big week with Liam Coen putting in another strong game plan for him. I also think the Jaguars' weapons against the Broncos' back-seven is a mismatch that could tip the scales in Lawrence's favor.

The Chess Match

Sep 13, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen in the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Liam Coen against Vance Joseph and Davis Webb/Sean Payton against Anthony Campanile are two coaching matchups worth watching in a big way in Week 2. Coen won the first round of his battles with Joseph last season when the Jaguars put up 34 points on a red-hot Broncos defense, while Campanile against Webb could be a battle that already leans the Jaguars' second-year defensive coordinator after the tough start Webb had a week ago.