How to Watch, Listen to Jaguars' Road Trip vs. Cardinals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are up for another tough contest in Week 12, taking on an Arizona Cardinals team that they have not seen since Trevor Lawrence's rookie season in 2021.
The last time these two teams played, the Jaguars had starters such as D.J. Chark, Shaquil Griffin, Malcolm Brown, and Brandon Linder. Safe to say that was a lifetime ago, and now these two sides will see how far each team has come since then.
So, how can you watch and listen to the Jaguars' big game out west on Sunday? We break it all down below.
How to Watch, Listen
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Arizona Cardinals
Location: StateFarm Stadium
Date: Sunday, Nov. 23.
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
- Play-by-play announcer: Spero Dedes
- Color commentator: Adam Archuleta
- Sideline Reporter: Aditi Kinkhabwala
Radio: 1010XL
- Play-by-play announcer: Frank Frangie
- Color commentator: Jeff Lageman
- Sideline Reporter: Bucky Brooks
To say this is a rare matchup is an understatement. The Chargers are amongst the teams the Jaguars play once every four seasons, and most players on the Jaguars' roster were not on the team the last time these two sides played, which was two coaching staffs ago.
This is the first Jaguars visit to Arizona since 2017, and the Cardinals' starting quarterback in that game was ... Blaine Gabbert.. Sunday will mark just the seventh meeting between the two teams. Jacksonville has faced Arizona the fewest times among all other 31 NFL franchises.
The Jaguars are entering the game with extensive injuries on both sides of the ball, with starters such as Travon Walker, Brian Thomas Jr., and Anton Harrison. The Jaguars will be getting third-year tight end Brenton Strange back into the fold after he has missed the last five games, however.
“Yeah, we'll head out on Saturday. Kind of do our meetings here on Saturday so that when we kind of get out there, we just have a few things to do at night and just try to get there a little bit later. And look we've obviously handled it well thus far in terms of the travel west," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said this week.
"So, hopefully we can continue to have the same mindset and mentality going into it and it's a business trip. It's a good trip. It's a team that I know is going to be fighting and it's a great opportunity for us to again, go on the road together as a team and prepare the right way.”
