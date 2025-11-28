What the Titans Game Means for the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a fortunate spot with six weeks left: every game matters.

The Jaguars are playing meaningful games in November after just a four-win season a year ago. That alone is worth celebrating in Duval, and now the Jaguars are entering a Week 13 matchup with the Tennessee Titans for actual stakes.

We discuss the Titans clash and its importance in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

Watch today's episode below.

Simply put, it no longer matters who the Jaguars opponents are. Sure, some games will have higher stakes than others -- such as their two contests with the first-place Indianapolis Colts, who are just ahead of the Jaguars in the AFC South. But each and every week, the Jaguars need to ensure they keep pace in a tight AFC playoff race.

With the Titans next up, the Jaguars have a chance to continue their playoff push while also finally showing they can handedly take down an inferior opponent ... something the Jaguars have struggled with this season.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"We did talk about it a little bit this morning, obviously, for this game and how important games in November and December are specifically, but even more so when it comes to divisional games that the teams are used to playing each other, know each other a little bit. There's obviously some familiarity with both of these teams and staffs," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said this week.

"So yeah, it's a huge opportunity for us. This is why you play, you get into these parts of the season, everybody's nicked up, everybody's a little bumped and bruised, but it comes down to taking advantage of these opportunities and making the most of them and having that heightened sense of urgency as we get into later November, December games specifically, as we get into these divisional ball games, how important these are. Yeah, we talked about it this morning.”

Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen reacts to a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

On top of everything else, the rivalry with the Titans still runs deep despite the records. It is the most important rivalry in the history of the franchise, and Coen's first matchup with the Titans gives him a chance to set the tone for his tenure's success against them.

“I would say it was fairly early on. Tony [Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli], I think mentioned it to me a few times with maybe some of the times he's gone up there and played or whatever it is, stories of vice versa, those guys coming down here," Coen said.

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen reacts in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"And being in Lexington, not far from Nashville, you definitely heard it a little bit being out there in terms of yeah, there's a care factor here. There's a real I guess you call it—there's a rivalry, there's an in-division game, opponent that both teams have probably won games they shouldn't, and lost games they shouldn't. Whatever it is, it's one of those games that we understand that anything can happen. Any given Sunday anything can happen, but especially in division games where there's maybe just that little extra want to on both sides. So, we know what this challenge is. Records don't mean anything in the NFL right now, mean nothing.”

