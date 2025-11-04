Jaguar Report

What the Jakobi Meyers Trade Means For Jaguars' Travis Hunter

How will the Jakobi Meyers trade impact injured Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter?

John Shipley

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' wide receiver room was in a bad way as a result of numerous injuries, specifically the one to rookie top pick Travis Hunter.

With Tuesday's trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to land Jakobi Meyers, however, it is clear the move will have an impact on Hunter as he recovers from his non-contact knee injury.

Hunter Impact

There are a number of ways this move can impact Hunter and the rest of his season. The Jaguars were never going to rush Hunter back from injury to begin with, but by adding a quality veteran target to the offense, all pressure for them to do so has now been eliminated. The Jaguars needed to make some kind of move for their receiver room after injuries to Hunter, Dyami Brown, Brian Thomas, and Tim Patrick, and they have now done just that.

Plus, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Jaguars are not expected to be without Hunter for the long-term. It remains to be seen exactly how long that is, but Rapoport said Hunter will be back to contributing to the passing game sooner than later.

When Hunter does return to the lineup, the Jaguars won't have to put the whole passing game on him, either. It appeared the Jaguars were getting ready to transitioning Hunter to the focal point of their passing game after his 100-yard performance against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7, but Hunter's injury in practice last week meant we never saw it come to fruition.

With Meyers now in the fold, the Jaguars have a solid and reliable receiver who can add a steady presence to the passing game that the Jaguars otherwise have not had this season. A respected veteran like Meyers who has a history of helping young receivers should only benefit Hunter, too.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) dances before an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It remains to be seen when the Jaguars will get Hunter back into the swing of things. But for now, the Jaguars were wise to invest in their wide receiver core to ensure that Hunter can hit the ground running when he is back in the lineup.

