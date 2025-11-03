Why Jaguars' Win Over Raiders Sealed Their Trade Deadline Fate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars and head coach Liam Coen stressed a few days ago that the injury to wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter would not dictate their strategy at the trade deadline. And he was correct in saying it shouldn't,
The Jaguars' 30-29 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders, however? That should be enough to push the needle in one direction for the Jaguars when it comes to tomorrow's trade deadline, and that direction is clear.
Trade Deadline Direction
With the Jaguars' win over the Raiders, they sit at 5-3 and very much so control their own destiny when it comes to the playoff race. They have some ground to make up on the 7-2 Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South, but they are right in the thick of the playoff race regardless when it comes to the Wild Card.
Had the Jaguars lost against the Raiders, they still would have had a fighter's chance at making the playoffs but it would have still been a struggle -- a struggle that would have been unlikely to vindicate being buyers at the trade deadline.
The Jaguars were already unlikely to be sellers because, well, they have already traded away most of the players who made sense for them to deal, including names like Tank Bigsby, Luke Fortner, and most recently Tyson Campbell. So for the Jaguars, Tuesday's trade deadline always likely came down to how aggressive they want to be at adding to their depth chart.
At 4-4, the Jaguars likely would have been better off keeping their draft picks and moving forward through the 2025 season. But the Jaguars have a window to compete right now, and nobody is saying they should mortgage their future to do so. With a large cache of draft picks, the Jaguars can be flexible and improve their defensive front or pass-catcher group with the right deal.
Now, Coen, general manager James Gladstone, and Tont Boselli can pave a clear path moving forward. They know what they need and, thanks to the timely win over the Raiders on Sunday, they now know how badly they need it.
