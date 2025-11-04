Did the Jaguars Win the Jakobi Meyers Trade?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Some early grades are in on the Jacksonville Jaguars' bold move for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.
Did the Jaguars win the trade? That is the question posed by Sports Illustrated, who assigned grades to the Jaguars and Raiders, respectively.
Grades Are In
The Jaguars got a solid grade from SI, earning a B+ mark. Considering the way the Jaguars have struggled at wide receiver this year -- and the recent struggles the Jaguars have had with injuries at the position -- it is not hard to see why.
"Not only are the Jaguars getting a reliable playmaker in Meyers, they’re also getting a willing blocker to help out the run game," Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano said, "Meyers, 28, might not have been the best pure wide receiver on the trading block. However, his versatility provides a ton of value for a Jaguars offense that’s still searching for an identity during coach Liam Coen’s first year in Jacksonville.
With that said, the Jaguars were gien the lower of the two grades. Manzano gave the Raiders a higher grade since they had no intentions of keeping Meyers beyond this season and were able to land two picks as a result. Manzano gave the Raiders an A for the move.
"Surprisingly, Coen has been unable to get more contributions from receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who’s in the midst of a second-year slump after a stellar rookie year. Now, Lawrence doesn’t have to force-feed Thomas, and has options to spread the ball around to Meyers, Dyami Brown and Parker Washington. As for another positive, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Meyers is a more polished playmaker than Hunter, who was having more success as a cornerback than as a receiver to start his career," Manzano continued:
"Jacksonville is now short on draft picks after trading up to No. 2 to take Hunter in April’s draft and Tuesday’s deal for Meyers. But they’re right in the middle of the playoff race and currently have the final wild-card spot in the AFC. Meyers, a seven-year veteran, had 33 catches for 352 yards and no touchdowns in seven games with the Raiders this season."
