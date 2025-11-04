Jaguar Report

Did the Jaguars Win the Jakobi Meyers Trade?

The grades are in for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders after the Jakobi Meyers trade.

John Shipley

Dec 14, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Some early grades are in on the Jacksonville Jaguars' bold move for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Did the Jaguars win the trade? That is the question posed by Sports Illustrated, who assigned grades to the Jaguars and Raiders, respectively.

Grades Are In

The Jaguars got a solid grade from SI, earning a B+ mark. Considering the way the Jaguars have struggled at wide receiver this year -- and the recent struggles the Jaguars have had with injuries at the position -- it is not hard to see why.

"Not only are the Jaguars getting a reliable playmaker in Meyers, they’re also getting a willing blocker to help out the run game," Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano said, "Meyers, 28, might not have been the best pure wide receiver on the trading block. However, his versatility provides a ton of value for a Jaguars offense that’s still searching for an identity during coach Liam Coen’s first year in Jacksonville.

NF
Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone on the field during pregame against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images / Travis Register-Imagn Images

With that said, the Jaguars were gien the lower of the two grades. Manzano gave the Raiders a higher grade since they had no intentions of keeping Meyers beyond this season and were able to land two picks as a result. Manzano gave the Raiders an A for the move.

"Surprisingly, Coen has been unable to get more contributions from receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who’s in the midst of a second-year slump after a stellar rookie year. Now, Lawrence doesn’t have to force-feed Thomas, and has options to spread the ball around to Meyers, Dyami Brown and Parker Washington. As for another positive, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Meyers is a more polished playmaker than Hunter, who was having more success as a cornerback than as a receiver to start his career," Manzano continued:

nf
Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone, left, and Tony Boselli, Jacksonville Jaguars Executive Vice President of football operations walk on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Jacksonville is now short on draft picks after trading up to No. 2 to take Hunter in April’s draft and Tuesday’s deal for Meyers. But they’re right in the middle of the playoff race and currently have the final wild-card spot in the AFC. Meyers, a seven-year veteran, had 33 catches for 352 yards and no touchdowns in seven games with the Raiders this season."

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about the Jakobi Meyers trade and more.

Please let us know your thoughts on the Jakobi Meyers trade and more when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.