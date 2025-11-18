How the Jakobi Meyers Trade is Already Aging Well
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars made a big move at the trade deadline when they opted to send the Las Vegas Raiders two Day 3 picks for veteran receiver Jakobi Meyers. But after just two games, the trade is already aging like fine wine.
Meyers has caught eight passes for 105 yards in his first two games with the franchise, leading the team in receiving in both games. Only one target that has gone his way didn't end in a completion, and he has created first downs on all but two of his catches.
Meyers deal pays off
Simply put, Meyers has helped the Jaguars in their biggest concern area: drops. And now, it has already become an appropiate time to wonder what a new deal may look like for the impending free agent.
No, the Jaguars aren't asking Meyers to reinvent the position. And no, they are not forcing the entire offense to change to cater to his skill set. Instead, the Jaguars are still running the same scheme, Trevor Lawrence is making the same throws, and head coach Liam Coen is getting different results -- especially over the middle of the field.
"Yeah, it speaks to the pro that Jakobi is, the trust that they already have. It's pretty cool to see, you see it at practice. The way that he prepares. I walked into the meetings last night before got going and Jakobi was in one of the meeting rooms, the walkthrough rooms walking and going through the game plan with Edgar," Coen said after Meyers turned in a solid performance last week against the Los Angeles Chargers,
"just a quality, quality person and he's worked his tail off to learn the plan. He's not out there busting assignments and making poor decisions. I don't know what he had statistically today, but I know he made some critical catches over the middle and some big first downs on third down for us, so really pleased to have him.
Meyers has just seven games left on his contract, but everything he has done so far has indicated this was a shrewd deal by the Jaguars and one that should be followed up on. We still have yet to see Meyers alongside Brian Thomas Jr., Brenton Strange, and Travis Hunter, giving the Jaguars a chance to get even more bang for their buck.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.