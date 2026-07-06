Jaguars' James Gladstone Comes Out Vindicated After Top-RB Rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When it comes to the Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason, the jury is still out in a few spots. Most notably at running back.

ESPN's annual look at the top players, ranked by scouts, coaches, and executives, has stopped at the running back position. That just happens to be the position where Jaguars general manager James Gladstone's most debated offseason move happens to take center stage, and this time Gladstone comes out with some vindication.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The RB Vindication

While the Jaguars' unproven backfield of Bhayshul Tuten, Chris Rodriguez Jr, and LeQuint Allen does not appear anywhere on the running back list, there is still a takeaway worth noting. There are 13 running backs listed amongst the top-10 and the three honorable mentions. After that, there are seven running backs listed as "also receiving votes."

It is in that final group, which takes up spots No. 14 through No. 20, where former Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is listed. Etienne, who departed in free agency for a big offseason deal with the New Orleans Saints, is listed amongst running backs like D'Andre Swift, Javonte Williams, Chase Brown, Ashton Jeanty, TreVeyon Henderson, and Alvin Kamara.

There are some good running backs on that list, including some young players who are still rising. With that said, it is clearly not held in the same esteem as the top tiers at the position. That is not an evaluation made by the Jaguars, but one instead made by outside observers who are able to compare players and situations across the league.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone spins a football in his hand after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ third mandatory minicamp Thursday June 12, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But when it comes to hitting the open market in March, that hardly matters. March is when offseason winners are made, and most of those teams come flush with cap space. This was the situation facing the New Orleans Saints, who were able to reward Etienne off his career-year in 2025 with a four-year, $48 million deal that ranks amongst the highest of any running backs in the NFL.

So while the Jaguars' backfield may not have the star power it had a year ago with Etienne, it is worth asking if that price tag matches where he comes out in the running back hierarchy across the NFL. Etienne is a talented and productive player, but the Jaguars are set to earn a fifth-round compensatory pick for losing him and they will not pay nearly that much at the running back position this season.

Whether the Jaguars are truly able to elevate their running game this season will ultimately depend on what Tuten, Rodriguez and Allen do once Week 1 rolls around. But for now, it appears the Jaguars and Gladstone made a logical move in terms of value when it comes to the Etienne market.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at Miller Electric Center Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Still, Etienne was one of the most productive players on the roster a year ago and was one of the biggest names to hit free agency this offseason. Gladstone's bet on Rodriguez and his two rookie running backs from a year ago is a significant one, and it is one that has certainly caught attention considering how often people seem to leverage the Etienne departure when judging the Jaguars' offseason.

But for as much flak as the Jaguars and Gladstone have gotten at times for letting Etienne walk, it is worth considering the Jaguars have been able to since give extentions to several players who could appear on this list moving forward, such as tight end Brenton Strange and defensive end Travon Walker.

There is also the fact that the Jaguars need their run game to take a leap after the way it struggled down the stretch in 2025. The Jaguars could have spent big on Etienne like the Saints did, but they have instead opted to go for more cost-controlled options that they believe can still make an impact.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference as general manager James Gladstone looks on at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Gladstone and the Jaguars end up being right come this time next season, then it will be a big feather in the cap of the new regime's front office. It is not easy to let a talented player leave, especially after they just had one of their most productive and exciting seasons. Etienne was a perfect fit for Coen's screen game and the way he likes to attack the perimeter, and now the Jaguars need Tuten to step into that role.

That is not to say the Jaguars need Rodriguez or Tuten to be Etienne this season, or to hit some of the marks that he hit a year ago. But as things stand today, rankings like these tend to suggest the Jaguars and Gladstone might be closer to vindication than some believe.