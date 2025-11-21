Jarrian Jones Reveals How Jaguars Can Keep Playing Angry
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones spoke from the locker room before Week 12's game against the Arizona Cardinals, and we were there for it all.
To watch Jones' comments, view below.
For a partial transcription of his comments, read below.
Q: What did the defense hone in on last week and are they doing it again?
Jones: "I think last week, we just kind of honed in on each other. I think it was more about finding out more about each other and really figuring out what works for us more than it was, like anything else, I think it was just we really just came together was like, let's just have fun. Like, everything goes, that comes with it. Just have fun."
Q: How much does the pass-rush help the secondary:
Jones: "I was so excited they were doing what they were doing. I really didn't have to cover long. I mean, after I took away the first read. It was sacks. I think I said, I think I did a mic'd up, and I think everybody's seen I was telling ... I was like, bro, like, Y'all keep doing that. Bro. Like, we can call anything. So, yeah, I was super excited for the boys, especially Josh, you know, getting the record. Super excited for the boys.
Q: How do you guys keep playing angry?
Jones: "I think it's more of like the culture that we've kind of built here. I think you can kind of tell the difference in the way that we play. I don't know what or how they played before I got here, but like, previously, since I've been here, I think you can kind of see the difference in how we play.
I think it's just, you know, I think Liam and Camp and, you know, so everyone does a good job of, you know, been talking about that edge that we need to play with and just wearing it every day. So I think that just kind of when we're all clicking and having fun and not thinking about, like, what will happen if something goes bad, that's how you get to see that edge that we play with."
Q: Does defense need to just play and not overthink?
Jones: "The DB coach just talked to us. I think they said it perfect. I think the two things that we could just worry about, and if we do these two things at a high level, we will be good. Execute and play with maximum effort if we do those two things, I have no doubt what will happen in the game."
