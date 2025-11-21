The Special Impression Josh Hines-Allen Has Left on the Jaguars
Whether it was from afar or in the last couple of seasons, it has been clear what Jacksonville Jaguars franchise pass rusher Josh Hines-Allen has meant for the organization and the Jacksonville community since he was selected in the Top-10 of the 2019 NFL Draft.
As the place-holder for the most sacks in a single season and the career sack leader in Jaguars history, Hines-Allen's impact both on and off the field has been immense and noticeable to this new regime under head coach Liam Coen and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.
The first-year defensive play-caller has seen firsthand since spring workouts how Hines-Allen has presented himself in the organization and to his teammates. He spoke with reporters on Thursday about his impact.
Campanile on learning about Hines-Allen
It's hard to ignore the talent that Hines-Allen is. While the sack production has not been there this season, he is still pressuring the quarterback at the sixth-highest clip this season, remaining an effective pass rusher for the Jaguars despite the low-end productivity toward the quarterback position. Though Campanile knows what type of player he is, he has gotten to know "Josh Hines-Allen, the person" as well.
“The person, I just think he cares about his teammates," Campanile said. "He is hypercompetitive, wants to be a great player, and isn't satisfied if he doesn't think his performance is where he wants it to be. Guys like that usually get it to where they want things to go, and he's always working at it."
Campanile said Hines-Allen is always working on his rush moves and concepts against the run game. He is also taking several of the rookies under his wing to show them the ways of the NFL, becoming an exceptional leader while being one of the most competitive players on the entire roster. A master, hard at work, making sure his padawans are taught the ways and directed to the right path.
"If you come to practice, I know you guys are out there for individual, but if you get there early, he'd be out there for a half hour working rush or working concepts in the run game that we're trying to get done," Campanile said. "He does a great job of that every day, and he's brought a lot of the younger guys with him doing that extra stuff, and that stuff is starting to pay off for those guys, too. So, from a leadership perspective, I definitely have learned a lot about him, but he's a super competitive guy.”
