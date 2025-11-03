How Jaguars' Cam Little Proves NFL's New Direction
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars saw second-year kicker Cam Little do more than break out of his slump in Week 9 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. They saw him hit clutch kick after clutch kick, all while making NFL history in the process.
Little's 68-yard field goal before halftime was a kick that is going down in NFL record books after it surpassed Justin Tucker's previous record of 66 yards. Little didn't miss any of his kicks in a day where the Jaguars won by just one point and his opposition missed an extra point. He also nailed a 48-yard field goal at the end of regulation.
Cam Little's Moment
And beyond Little having a breakthrough game after weeks of struggles, Little proved that he is one of the faces of the NFL's new directions at kicker. The kicker talent has only improved over the last decade-plus, and Little is one of the leaders of the new generation.
“I can think back to when I was getting recruited in high school, if you could kick a 50-plus yarder from the ground you were getting scholarships from schools,” Little told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer after the win.
“I saw a kid from Alabama hit a 60-yarder the other day. The level down there is getting so much better, which is making the level in college higher and now wearing on the NFL. Jake Bates for the Lions hitting a 64-yarder [in the XFL] before he got there. Brandon Aubrey making the most 60-yarders ever. The talent level is rising, it’s kind of like the evolution of putting, it’s gotten so much better. You can say the K-ball does help but it doesn’t affect the talent level.
Little faced his early- and mid-season struggles head on, and the Jaguars came out on the other side all the better for it. Little never lost the confidence of head coach Liam Coen and special teams coordinator Heath Farwell, which is a rarity in the days of teams jumping ship as young kickers struggle.
That is a testament to Coen and his staff, but also to Little. He is leading the NFL in a new direction at kicker, and we are all along for the ride.
"“I’d rather shine a light on the talent. You look at [Justin] Tucker, he hit a 66-yarder [in 2021]. I think the opportunities are becoming more prevalent. Organizations are trusting their guys to go do it because they see the talent level," Little said.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about Cam Little after the Raiders win.
Please let us know your thoughts on Can Little after the Raiders' win when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.