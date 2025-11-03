5 Bold Observations on Jaguars' Last-Second Triumph Over Raiders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars managed to leave Sin City with a last-second 30-29 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and it was quite the ride to get there.
So, what do we make of the Jaguars' much-needed win over the Raiders? We break it all down below.
Trevor Lawrence Showed Something
When Trevor Lawrence threw an early interception from the two-yard line to negate points for the offense, it felt like just another week of the Trevor Lawrence experience. Massive highs followed by massive lows, and not enough consistency to produce. But on Sunday, Lawrence managed to pick himself up from the interception and turn in a quality performance.
Outside of the chunk gain to Brian Thomas Jr., there were few explosive plays. But considering the Jaguars entered the game with two injured receivers and then had two more injured during the game, Lawrence was more or less tasked with making chicken salad out of practice squad receivers. He did just that, and the Jaguars do not win the game without him.
Josh Hines-Allen Gets Home
It had been a frustrating start to the season for star Jaguars pass-rusher Josh Hines-Allen. Despite being one of the NFL's best pressure players over the first half of the season, Hines-Allen entered Sunday with just 0.5 sacks. But on Sunday, Hines-Allen helped to become the difference-maker the Jaguars needed by recording 1.5 sacks, with each coming in the clutch moments of the game at the end of regulation and during overtime.
Hines-Allen tied Tony Brackens for the franchise record in sacks, and he did so in a game and in moments when the Jaguars needed him the most. That is why Hines-Allen is arguably the best defender in franchise history, and one day will have his name on the stadium,
Defense Needs to Get Healthy
Despite the win, the Jaguars have to be concerned with their defense. They allowed the Raiders to score a season-high in points, allowed them to score 29 points after they had averaged just over 14 points per game in their first seven games, and Geno Smith threw four touchdown passes despite entering the game with just seven.
The biggest issue, though, seems to simply be that the Jaguars are too banged up. They entered the game without three key players in Devin Lloyd, Eric Murray and Travis Hunter and lost Jourdan Lewis to injury early in the game. After losing Travon Walker to an ejection, it became clear the Jaguars were running on fumes.
Liam Coen Got Back to His Roots
In the previous eight quarters the Jaguars played, they ran the ball just 38 times. In four quarters in Vegas, the Jaguars recorded 42 runs. Some were scrambles, sure, but it was clear that Liam Coen put an intense focus on becoming more balanced in the run/pass game balance, and that helped save the Jaguars vs. the Raiders.
Bhayshul Tuten made several big plays, LeQuint Allen got a chunk gain, Trevor Lawrence scored on a quarterback draw, and Travis Etienne was arguably the Jaguars' best player. Liam Coen has built his offenses on running the ball, and on Sunday he got back to it.
Play of the Game
You break an NFL record, and you earn this one. Kudos to Cam Little, who fought back after some serious adversity to give the Jaguars a spark.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about the Jaguars and the Week 9 observations.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars and the Week 9 observations when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.