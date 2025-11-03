Jaguar Report

5 Bold Observations on Jaguars' Last-Second Triumph Over Raiders

What do we make of the Jacksonville Jaguars and their wild Week 9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders?

John Shipley

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars managed to leave Sin City with a last-second 30-29 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and it was quite the ride to get there.

So, what do we make of the Jaguars' much-needed win over the Raiders? We break it all down below.

Trevor Lawrence Showed Something

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) jumps to score a touchdown during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When Trevor Lawrence threw an early interception from the two-yard line to negate points for the offense, it felt like just another week of the Trevor Lawrence experience. Massive highs followed by massive lows, and not enough consistency to produce. But on Sunday, Lawrence managed to pick himself up from the interception and turn in a quality performance.

Outside of the chunk gain to Brian Thomas Jr., there were few explosive plays. But considering the Jaguars entered the game with two injured receivers and then had two more injured during the game, Lawrence was more or less tasked with making chicken salad out of practice squad receivers. He did just that, and the Jaguars do not win the game without him.

Josh Hines-Allen Gets Home

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) waves to fans after the win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It had been a frustrating start to the season for star Jaguars pass-rusher Josh Hines-Allen. Despite being one of the NFL's best pressure players over the first half of the season, Hines-Allen entered Sunday with just 0.5 sacks. But on Sunday, Hines-Allen helped to become the difference-maker the Jaguars needed by recording 1.5 sacks, with each coming in the clutch moments of the game at the end of regulation and during overtime.

Hines-Allen tied Tony Brackens for the franchise record in sacks, and he did so in a game and in moments when the Jaguars needed him the most. That is why Hines-Allen is arguably the best defender in franchise history, and one day will have his name on the stadium,

Defense Needs to Get Healthy

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite the win, the Jaguars have to be concerned with their defense. They allowed the Raiders to score a season-high in points, allowed them to score 29 points after they had averaged just over 14 points per game in their first seven games, and Geno Smith threw four touchdown passes despite entering the game with just seven.

The biggest issue, though, seems to simply be that the Jaguars are too banged up. They entered the game without three key players in Devin Lloyd, Eric Murray and Travis Hunter and lost Jourdan Lewis to injury early in the game. After losing Travon Walker to an ejection, it became clear the Jaguars were running on fumes.

Liam Coen Got Back to His Roots

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the previous eight quarters the Jaguars played, they ran the ball just 38 times. In four quarters in Vegas, the Jaguars recorded 42 runs. Some were scrambles, sure, but it was clear that Liam Coen put an intense focus on becoming more balanced in the run/pass game balance, and that helped save the Jaguars vs. the Raiders.

Bhayshul Tuten made several big plays, LeQuint Allen got a chunk gain, Trevor Lawrence scored on a quarterback draw, and Travis Etienne was arguably the Jaguars' best player. Liam Coen has built his offenses on running the ball, and on Sunday he got back to it.

Play of the Game

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) spins the ball during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 18th and final training camp practice at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Wednesday August 20, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You break an NFL record, and you earn this one. Kudos to Cam Little, who fought back after some serious adversity to give the Jaguars a spark.

John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.