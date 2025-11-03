Diving Into Jaguars' Critical Game-Winning Decision vs. Raiders
There's a big difference between being a coordinator and a head coach in the NFL. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Liam Coen is learning that firsthand in his first-ever season at the helm at the professional level. Coen came into the 2025 NFL season with a bona fide reputation as one of the top offensive minds in the league, but he's still learning the intricacies of his new position on the fly.
As a former offensive coordinator, aggressiveness is in his DNA. There are hardly any situations that a top OC thinks he can't scheme his way out of, and that doesn't exclude Coen. He's made several gutsy calls this year as the Jaguars' head coach, some of which have paid off handsomely while others fell flat.
He continued to show his gung-ho mentality in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He went for it on fourth downs three times in Week 9 and was rewarded with a 100 percent success rate in this one. None of them was the biggest decision he made in Sin City, though.
Why the Jaguars elected to receive in overtime
The NFL's new overtime rules have drastically affected the approach in the extra period. In years past, it almost always made sense to receive first, as a team could instantly win with any score. Then, it was changed so that a field goal would still allow the opposing offense a possession to either answer or end the game with a touchdown.
Now, both teams get at least one offensive series. With that tweak, there's a rising sentiment that fielding the defense first is the shrewder decision. That would give the kicking team the chance to win with a stop and a field goal, as well as the opportunity to take the lead with a two-point conversion if they see fit.
Despite Head Coach Liam Coen's penchant for siding with the analytics, he elected to receive when the Jacksonville Jaguars won the overtime coin toss. He broke down his choice versus the Las Vegas Raiders:
"Yeah, I mean, that was something we had talked about, really since all of our game management meetings in the regular season that we wanted to take the football. If we would have been able to pin them on the kickoff, you're talking about a two-minute drill to have to go win the game, right? It was about two minutes and 40 seconds or so when they got the ball back. You'll take that, we were trying to eat the clock, eat the clock, and we ran it, I think it was nine straight times, I believe, on that drive, and that was the whole point. That was the goal of receiving and taking the ball first."
Not only were the Jaguars able to force the Raiders into their hurry-up offense to try to tie the game, but they also capitalized on a reeling and tired defense by taking the ball first. Coen's call also eventually led to Pete Carroll and Las Vegas going for two on the last play of the game to try to steal the win. Jacksonville ended up getting the stop and the road victory, 30-29, all thanks to receiving first in overtime.
