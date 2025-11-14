Jaguars Need Trevor Lawrence Now More Than Ever
There's no denying it anymore. Trevor Lawrence has been severely disappointing in his first year under Head Coach Liam Coen. The Jacksonville Jaguars have gone 5-4 in the first half of the 2025 NFL season, but some wins have come despite his play, and their losses can almost all be directly attributed to his shortcomings.
That trend continued in their Week 10 collapse against the Houston Texans. Jacksonville was able to jump out to a 29-10 lead entering the fourth quarter, even though T-Law had thrown for just 158 yards, one touchdown, and one interception up to that point. Then, when they needed him to move the chains and put the game away, he led the offense to two straight 3-and-outs, opening the door for the Texans to mount a roaring comeback.
This wasn't the first time Lawrence was outplayed by the opposing quarterback. It wasn't even the first time a backup outdueled him this season, as he was bested by Jake Browning and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 before falling short against Davis Mills and the Texans. Clearly, the Jaguars need more from their franchise quarterback.
Trevor Lawrence has to turn it on in Week 11
The Jacksonville Jaguars are still in the playoff hunt, but they can't keep playing the way they have in the last few weeks if they want to stave off the Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the challengers gunning for their Wild Card spot in the AFC. It starts in their upcoming clash against the Los Angeles Chargers.
It wasn't long ago that Justin Herbert versus Trevor Lawrence was a legitimate, worthwhile conversation to have. Now, anyone daring to compare T-Law to the Chargers' gunslinger is setting themselves up for failure. In LA, Herbert has repeatedly overcome injuries to his supporting cast and an abysmal offensive line to lead his team to a 7-3 mark.
The Chargers do boast an elite defense and a solid wide receiver corps, featuring Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Keenan Allen, and Oronde Gadsden II. The Jaguars should have the edge with their ground game and protection, though.
This upcoming matchup between LA and Jacksonville could come down to quarterback play, which means Lawrence has to rise to the occasion. FanDuel isn't expecting much from him. His over/under has been at 208.5 passing yards, while he's +188 to go over 1.5 touchdowns through the air and -168 to give away an interception. T-Law will have to defy the odds if he wants to lead his Jaguars to an upset.
