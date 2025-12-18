3 Key Predictions as Jaguars, Coen Prepare For Broncos, Payton

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering perhaps their biggest game in years.

The Jaguars' matchup with the Denver Broncos goes beyond the Jaguars' AFC South and playoff push and seeding in the AFC. For the Jaguars , it is a chance to get respect. So, what are our three boldest predictions for the big fight?

Liam Coen outduels Sean Payton

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spits along the sideline in the third quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Two of the NFL's best offensive minds will face off when Liam Coen and Sean Payton hit the sidelines on Sunday. While much of the focus will be on the battle between quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Bo Nix, it is actually the chess match between Coen and Payton that is bound to determine the result of this contest.

The Jaguars and Broncos have had similar seasons on offense. Some weeks, they have exploded, and some weeks they have struggled. I think Coen and the Jaguars' offense have the better week, though, as a result of the momentum they have in the passing game and the play of Travis Etienne.

Brian Thomas Jr. Has 75 yards and a TD

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have seen second-year receiver Brian Thomas Jr. hit his stride in recent weeks. Ever since getting 100% healthy and joining forced with Jakobi Meyers, Thomas has put his early-season struggles behind him and has ascended right with the rest of the offense and the passing game over the last month.

The Broncos will likely devote a lot of resources to stopping Meyers considering how often Lawrence has targeted him, which could create some advantageous matchups for Thomas on the other side of Patrick Surtain. Riley Moss against Thomas should result in some prime opportunities for the Jaguars.

Devin Lloyd records a sack and a turnover

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Devin Lloyd has played at a Pro Bowl level all season long, racking up turnovers, quarterback hits, and more during a career year. The Jaguars have deployed him in the best way for his skill set, allowing him to utilize his ability as a blitzer and his length and instincts in pass coverage. It has resulted in the Jaguars seeing Lloyd rack up five interceptions this season.

Lloyd seems like exactly the kind of player who Broncos' quarterback Bo Nix could struggle against. The Jaguars do a great job of disguising Lloyd and his role in the middle of the field, and he has the ability to make life tough on Nix. I think he gets a sack and either an interception or forced fumble.

