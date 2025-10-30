Why Travis Hunter Landing on Jaguars Injury Report is Bad News
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their second injury report of Week 9, and there is some bad news attached.
While the Jaguars were expected to have first-round picks and key starters Brian Thomas Jr. and Devin Lloyd on the list, what wasn't expected was the addition of No. 2 pick Travis Hunter to the injury report ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders game.
Hunter Added to Injury List
Hunter was listed as limited in Thursday's practice with a knee injury, marking the first time this season he has landed on the injury report. Hunter had previously missed some time in training camp with an upper body injury. Hunter was not on Wednesday's injury report.
Hunter was practicing as normal during the portion of practice where Jaguars media was able to view the session, working with the Jaguars' defensive assistants during individual and special teams drills as he donned a white offensive jersey.
The bad news for the Jaguars? With Hunter injured, 80% of the Jaguars' active wide receiver unit was limited in practice a few days before they play the Raiders. The only wide receiver who is not dealing with some kind of injury this week is Parker Washington, who has split time as the team's No. 3 and No. 4 receiver.
Hunter was also set to take on a larger role in the Jaguars' struggling passing game after a career-performance vs. the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7. Any potential missed time -- even if it is practice time - is significant for Hunter considering his difficult assignment of playing both wide receiver and cornerback.
The Jaguars listed eight other players on the injury report for Wednesday's practice, with seven players listed as limited and one player listed as a non-participant. Veteran safety Eric Murray was the only player who did not practice. He sustained a neck injury against the Los Angeles Rams and if unavailable vs. the Las Vegas Raiders will be replaced in the starting lineup by Antonio Johnson.
As for the players who were limited, the Jaguars listed wide receivers Dyami Brown (shoulder), Brian Thomas (shoulder), and Tim Patrick (groin). Brown and Thomas each participated in practice with red, non-contact jerseys on.
Also listed as limited on the day were linebacker Dennis Gardeck (chest), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (neck), linebacker Devin Lloyd (calf), and tight end Quintin Morris (groin). Morris missed Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams. Lloyd missed Week 7 as well after sustaining the injury in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Through seven games, Hunter has caught 28 passes for 298 yards and one touchdown. He has also recorded 15 tackles and three pass breakups while at cornerback.
