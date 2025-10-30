Jaguar Report

Why Travis Hunter Landing on Jaguars Injury Report is Bad News

The Jacksonville Jaguars' star rookie landed on the franchise's injury report on Thursday.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) walks off the field after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 18th and final training camp practice at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Wednesday August 20, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their second injury report of Week 9, and there is some bad news attached.

While the Jaguars were expected to have first-round picks and key starters Brian Thomas Jr. and Devin Lloyd on the list, what wasn't expected was the addition of No. 2 pick Travis Hunter to the injury report ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders game.

Hunter Added to Injury List

Hunter was listed as limited in Thursday's practice with a knee injury, marking the first time this season he has landed on the injury report. Hunter had previously missed some time in training camp with an upper body injury. Hunter was not on Wednesday's injury report.

Hunter was practicing as normal during the portion of practice where Jaguars media was able to view the session, working with the Jaguars' defensive assistants during individual and special teams drills as he donned a white offensive jersey.

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The bad news for the Jaguars? With Hunter injured, 80% of the Jaguars' active wide receiver unit was limited in practice a few days before they play the Raiders. The only wide receiver who is not dealing with some kind of injury this week is Parker Washington, who has split time as the team's No. 3 and No. 4 receiver.

Hunter was also set to take on a larger role in the Jaguars' struggling passing game after a career-performance vs. the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7. Any potential missed time -- even if it is practice time - is significant for Hunter considering his difficult assignment of playing both wide receiver and cornerback.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts to his carry during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars listed eight other players on the injury report for Wednesday's practice, with seven players listed as limited and one player listed as a non-participant. Veteran safety Eric Murray was the only player who did not practice. He sustained a neck injury against the Los Angeles Rams and if unavailable vs. the Las Vegas Raiders will be replaced in the starting lineup by Antonio Johnson.

As for the players who were limited, the Jaguars listed wide receivers Dyami Brown (shoulder), Brian Thomas (shoulder), and Tim Patrick (groin). Brown and Thomas each participated in practice with red, non-contact jerseys on.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) looks to the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Also listed as limited on the day were linebacker Dennis Gardeck (chest), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (neck), linebacker Devin Lloyd (calf), and tight end Quintin Morris (groin). Morris missed Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams. Lloyd missed Week 7 as well after sustaining the injury in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Through seven games, Hunter has caught 28 passes for 298 yards and one touchdown. He has also recorded 15 tackles and three pass breakups while at cornerback.

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.