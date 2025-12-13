What Jaguars' Brian Thomas Makes of Playoff Push

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen several players surge down the stretch of their playoff run, including second-year wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

For Thomas, the 2025 season is the first time the former first-round pick from LSU has been a part of an NFL playoff push, And it is within the Jaguars ' meaningful games that Thomas is looking to continue to break out.

Thomas missed three games after an ankle injury in Week 9, but he has been a big boost for the Jaguars' offense ever since. The healthier he gets, the better he continues to play for a Jaguars offense that has improved in recent weeks.

"A lot for me, just being able to get my body right, focus on the little things that was nagging or whatever, just getting my ankle right for sure, but I would say I've always had a lot of confidence in myself and what I can do," Thomas said this week in the locker room. "So, I mean, it just only helped out after being able to come back healthy.

The Jaguars have been on a roll since the bye week, winning four games in a row and five of their last six. Were it not for a disastrous fourth-quarter against the Houston Texans, the Jaguars would be playing flawless football since the bye.

"I would just say working hard, putting in a lot of extra work where there's extra workouts, extra walk through, staying out there after practice, just going over third down, red zones, normal down and distance, just like little things like that," Thomas said. "Just staying out there doing like the little things that try to help us out and get an edge."

The Jaguars believe they are one of the best teams in the AFC and that they have the resume and the wins to prove it. Despite that, the Jaguars have not received even the most attention in the AFC South -- that belongs to the Houston Texans, and the Jaguars have noticed.

"Us just feeling like we're not getting the respect we deserve, just little things like that, things that are being said," Thomas said. "But I mean, we just use that as motivation first and go out there and give it everything we got and just use that as a little chip on our shoulder to go out there and give us an extra edge and play hard.

