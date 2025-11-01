Jaguars' Face Tough Challenge Against Top Raiders Defender
The Jacksonville Jaguars have faced plenty of game-wrecking defenders this season, helping them prepare for other contingencies in the game plan.
The offense has dealt with the likes of Derrick Brown, Trey Hendrickson, Will Anderson, Jared Verse, Fred Warner, Chris Jones, and Leonard Williams. However, Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby could be the toughest individual challenge yet.
Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski understands the task ahead when facing a game-wrecker that could alter the entire game plan. He discussed this issue on Thursday before practice.
Gameplanning around a defensive game-changer
Udinski explained on Thursday that Corsby can alter the offensive game plan "a ton," calling him a player who can impact the game on every single play. Those types of players will cause headaches for any offensive staff, including play-caller and head coach Liam Coen.
"He's all over the field. You see the effort, you see him in the pass game affecting the quarterback or affecting the ball, tipping up," Udinski explained. "He's making plays on the ball. You see him in the run game, plays blocks in a bunch of different ways and has a great way of finding his way to the ball. He's never out of the play."
Crosby has a diverse set of pass rush moves and counters to defeat blockers in their pass sets, along with outstanding size and length to play and win the run on the edge by squeezing gaps, attacking the mesh point, and playing with gap integrity against the B or C gaps. Udinski acknowledges how Crosby can be a pain even when he is on the backside of the play, diminishing his effectiveness on a down-to-down basis.
"He's a guy that like some of these other guys, even though he might be on one side on one play and another side on another plays to one side, you have to really account for him across the entire offensive play because even if he's on the left, he could be making plays on the right. If he's on the right, he's making plays on the left. So his effort, his range and his ability make it a challenge to attack."
If the Jaguars want to slow Crosby down, they should play with more discipline and commit much fewer penalties. Udinski hopes that is the case on a drive-to-drive consistency.
"If we're able to execute those things early at a high level, I think that will pay dividends throughout not only that drive, but throughout the rest of the game because you're able to set up sequences of plays, sequences of drives and different things that you want to get to that you might not get to when you're always behind the chains or off schedule," Udinski said.
