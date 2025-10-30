Why the Key to Improving Run Game Lands On Liam Coen
The Jacksonville Jaguars are pondering success on the ground after stalling in recent games. It has forced head coach Liam Coen to reassess and self-scout over the bye week to figure out the issues in the run game, among the other higher priorities to resolve on the roster ahead of Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
After taking accountability for an area where he excels at play design and situational calls, Coen is hoping the bye week has helped not just himself, but everyone else involved in getting the run game on track once more. He spoke with the media on Wednesday on the issues at hand.
It's not just 'calling more run plays'
"Yeah, I’ve got to call more runs in general. When we run the football, we're a little bit more balanced," Coen said on Monday as he and the Jaguars returned from a week off.
However, he clarified his statement on Wednesday before practice, saying that getting healthy up front and the bye is what could help the run game improve outside of calling more run plays.
"Creating a little bit more movement up-front and just creating a little bit more of an advantage through maybe different— you go run zone, gap, different variations can help as well," Coen said. "But just getting back to running off the football a little bit more, a little bit more violence, and it all ties in."
Coen explained that the run game meeting on Wednesday morning went well, with good conversations and an understanding from everyone on the intent within each run and the concepts themselves. When things are going according to plan, success is just around the corner.
"Where is this supposed to hit?" Coen said. "Everybody's got a job in the run game, it does take all 11, but you watch the self-scout throughout the games that we really ran it best, everything was tied in and it's not going to always be perfect in the run game, but if you're coming off the ball, you're playing physically, your backs are hitting the holes the right way and you're calling it more and calling it at more opportune times."
