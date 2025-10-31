Jaguars' Udinski Shares Blunt Assessment on Star Rookie
Grant Udinski has a bright future.
The talented offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars isn't calling plays for his side of the ball, but the young coach could be the next offensive-minded head coach. His conversations with the media on Thursday provide a great glimpse into the offense's process through a different lens than head coach Liam Coen.
Udinski is one of several coaches on the roster working to figure out how to utilize talented rookie wide receiver and cornerback best, Travis Hunter, who had a breakout performance two weeks ago in London against the Los Angeles Rams. His offensive coordinator spoke on his performance and the type of playmaker he is for the Jaguars.
Udinski's blunt assesment
When asked about Hunter's performance against the Rams, Udinski explained that the first thing that came up was that the effort and resilience were there from the rookie two-way sensation when the team got down multiple scores.
"We're down, things aren't going well for the team, and he's in there still playing as hard as he can, doing his job, competing, attacking the ball, attacking the run game, attacking the pass game," Udinski said. "So that's first and foremost what stands out for you, and we appreciate that. And that's really who we want to be as an offense from that identity standpoint of the way we play the game."
Hunter is one of the most unique players in recent NFL memory with his outstanding skill set as both a pass-catcher and coverage defender, and is capable of playing both ways at a high level with increased snap counts. The Jaguars knew what they were getting into when they gave up next year's first-round selection to move up three spots in the top five of this year's draft to select Hunter.
"You see his ability to make plays, make things happen after the catch, has a great understanding of space and defense, and where guys are around him, can make guys miss, can find lanes to run, can find lanes to get open in the pass game, and then his ability to make plays on the ball," Udinski explained. "When you throw the ball and put the ball in the air, you feel great about his ability to track it, go up and get the ball, and then make something happen after the fact."
Udinski and the Jaguars will look for Hunter to continue his immense offensive impact when they travel out west to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.
