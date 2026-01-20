Latest 2026 Mock Draft Stings a Bit More for Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason is well underway after the Buffalo Bills eliminated them in the Wild Card Round of the 2025 NFL season. Free agency and the 2026 draft are still a ways away, but General Manager James Gladstone and the rest of the braintrust have certainly already begun scheming up strategies to improve this roster and the team's chances of winning a Super Bowl moving forward.



The Jaguars won 13 games this season and claimed the AFC South crown, but they did flame out in the playoffs. Gladstone has to make sure that doesn't happen again, regardless of who they draw in the postseason. He'll have to get creative to free up cap space if he wants to make meaningful additions in free agency, and he won't have his first-round pick in the 2026 draft, as he traded it away last year to land Travis Hunter Jr.



Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Walker Little (72) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Browns predicted to spend Jaguars' first-round pick wisely



The Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans can't complain too much. After all, General Manager James Gladstone's aggressive roster moves played a large part in getting this team back into the postseason and led to the second-most wins in franchise history. However, the Jags accomplished everything they did without significant contributions from Travis Hunter Jr. on either side of the ball.



The thought of re-integrating his talents as both a wide receiver and a cornerback to a squad that just won 13 games is thrilling, but it's hard not to wonder what Gladstone and the Jaguars could have done with a first-round pick in this upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. On the plus side, because of Jacksonville's success, they're only giving the Cleveland Browns the 24th-overall selection instead of a more valuable asset. CBS Sports' Josh Edwards predicted that the Browns will spend it on Utah tackle Caleb Lomu:



As I got further into his film, #Utah OT Caleb Lomu showcased a lot more as a run blocker.



- Power excretion at the POA

- Excellent range to 2nd level and as a puller

- Wide base, tight hands and accurate punches/grip at POA



Room to grow, too. A lot to like on his tape. pic.twitter.com/AuSQAlnMLx — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) January 18, 2026

"I'll reiterate: wide receiver and offensive line are the primary concerns for whoever takes the Browns' head coaching gig. After taking Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson No. 6 overall, the team follows that by drafting Caleb Lomu, who has as much upside as any offensive tackle in the draft but lacks ideal play strength."



The Jaguars have a few needs they'll be looking to fill this offseason. Although they're expected to bring back all of their offensive linemen next year, they could stand to upgrade at left tackle or right guard. Cole Van Lanen can play at either of those spots, but he can't do both at the same time. At 6'6", 308 lbs, Lomu would have added some meaningful beef to the line for Jacksonville.

