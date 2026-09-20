Jaguars' Latest Practice Squad Elevation Could Tip Their Defensive Plans for Broncos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars made two practice squad elevations to their active roster for Sunday's clash with the Denver Broncos, and one could give us even more of an idea of how the Jaguars are approaching Week 2's defensive strategy.

The Jaguars elevated quarterback Nick Mullens and linebacker Jalen McLeod to the active roster Saturday, marking the second week in a row Mullens has been activated. But it is McLeod's activation that ultimately brings the most intrigue, and here is why.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Patrick Herbert (88), left, drills with linebacker Jalen McLeod (35) during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McLeod's Elevation

It is first worth noting that the Jaguars could be elevating McLeod to give them another options on special teams, especially after a Week 1 against the Browns where the kickoff coverage was really the only unit on the team that did not completely dominate. McLeod has some traits that suggest he could be a strong special teams player, but there are other moves to consider.

How well did teams cover their kickoffs in Week 1?



1. CAR

2. NYG

3. TB

...

30. GB

31. LAR

32. MIA pic.twitter.com/zP1tr93klC — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) September 18, 2026

For one, the Jaguars already signed linebacker Jack Kiser to the active roster earlier this week following BJ Green being placed on injured reserve. Kiser will be expected to play mostly a special teams role as the Jaguars have a clear pecking order at the backup linebacker positions behind Foyesade Oluokun and Ventrell Miller.

The Jaguars' special teams coverage on kickoffs was bad enough to warrant the Jaguars going all out to solve the issue in a game where hidden yards could prove to be the difference. But with Kiser already elevated, it could instead suggest the Jaguars know something else about this week: they are going to need pass-rushers, and a lot of them.

Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker are going to lead the way for the Jaguars on the edge, while linebacker Dennis Gardeck and Danny Striggow serve as depth on passing and run downs respectively. The Jaguars are also set to have undrafted defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. active for the first time after he was a healthy scratch a week ago.

Sep 13, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen in the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McLeod could offer the Jaguars another body to potentially put on the edge and send after Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, especially considering the fact that Walker could play plenty of snaps inside after a career-high total of snaps at defensive tackle in Week 16 against the Broncos.

Perhaps this could be a wrong read of things and the Jaguars are only bringing McLeod up for special teams purposes. But I believe the Jaguars could have plans to move Walker inside, and that is because they could be expecting a heavy dose of the passing game from Denver. With more dropbacks means more pass-rush snaps, and that means more of a need for edge rushers.

McLeod impressed in that role over the summer when healthy, and he could also be an option to give Gardeck a breather if he is playing a heavy percentage of snaps. But the fact the Jaguars are bringing him up after not making any such move a week ago is an interesting one for me, especially with the way the Broncos played a week ago.