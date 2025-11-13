Jaguars' Coen Gets Brutally Honest Toward Trevor Lawrence after Week 10
Nine games into the Jacksonville Jaguars' season, and the offense remains a point of emphasis, specifically with inconsistencies from the quarterback to the trenches. It reared its ugly head against the Houston Texans, especially at quarterback, as the player-coach marriage is at a tipping point halfway through the season.
Head coach Liam Coen had an honest and dialogue-filled discussion with his franchise, yet struggling passer, Trevor Lawrence, on how to approach the game in the coming weeks, including this week against the Los Angeles Chargers at home. His comments on that discussion raised eyebrows before practice on Wednesday.
Coen discusses getting more out of Lawrence
After completing just over 56 percent of his passes for 158 yards, one touchdown, and an interception against the Texans, Lawrence had a conversation on Tuesday with his head coach. Coen said the conversation was good and that the basis of it was telling his quarterback to let the ball fly.
"I think Trevor and I had a good conversation yesterday in terms of just, ‘Hey man, cut it loose and let it rip when we do have some of those opportunities,’ and, ‘Hey man, yes, we don't want to turn the ball over,'" Coen said. "We want to turn it over on defense and we want to keep it on offense, but we can't be thinking about that or trying to play to not make a mistake at all."
Coen made an emphasis with Lawrence that he does not need to play like the great NBA legend Michael Jordan on every dropback, but be more so a facilitator or point guard by letting the ball loose and ripping it downfield to see what happens, almost asking Lawrence to be the gunslinger he is known to be instead of pigeon-holing him.
"The message for Trev in our conversation is to just go cut it loose, let it rip, and see what happens," Coen explained. "You don't need to be [Michael] Jordan. Point guards, facilitators, distributors, that's what we need and that's what we talked about yesterday."
When asked to clarify his conversation with Lawrence, Coen stated the goal for his signal-caller should be to accept that it is ok not to be perfect and attack the defense when windows of opportunity present themselves. He also explained that it was Lawrence who put the Jaguars in a position to win late in the game before a costly penalty.
"Not screw the play, but just more like, ‘Yeah, man, hey, it's not all going to be perfect and or how it's designed to maybe always hit against,'" Coen said. "There's looks that you want to try to attack, but it's more, ‘Hey man, let's just attack this defense and if there's windows that pop and present, man, let's feel the confidence to cut these things loose and play freely and continue to use your legs as a weapon.’ At the end of the day, he did put us in a position to potentially kick a game-winning field goal at the end of that thing when the ball got down to the 42-yard line, and we had the penalty."
Don't miss out on the latest stories on Jaguars head coach Liam Coen when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Make sure to follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley for all the updates on Coen and his staff, and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.