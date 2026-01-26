If Liam Coen Retains Jaguars' Coordinators, Next Move is Clear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Within the next few days, the Jacksonville Jaguars should, at last, have their answers in regards to Liam Coen's coaching staff.

The last few weeks have raised a few questions in that regard, all because Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile were so impressive in their debut seasons.

But with Udinski officially pulling his name out of the Cleveland Browns' job on Monday, the Jaguars are a few steps away from retaining both of their coordinators. But when and if that happens, the Jaguars should know their next move is clear.

Jaguars' Next Move

A similar situation to the one the Jaguars find themselves in now is the Detroit Lions entering the 2024 seasons. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn were both popular names on the coaching market, but the Lions were able to retain both in an attempt to make one more joined run at an NFC Championship title and a Super Bowl appearance.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell reacts to a play against Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Lions responded by going 15-2 -- three games bettere than their efforts the year before. They earned the NFC's No. 1 seed and looked like Super Bowl favorites until they were upset by the Washigton Commanders. Since then, of course, a lot has changed.

The Lions saw Johnson get hired by the Chicago Bears and Glenn get hired by the New York Jets. They hired John Morton to replace Johnson, but he was essentially benched by Campbell halfway through the year as the head coach took over play-calling. Kelvin Sheppard replaced Glenn, and the Lions went 9-8 and missed the playoffs entirely.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator John Morton walks on the field for warmup ahead of Cincinnati Bengals game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Detroit may never get back to those heights. Only time will tell, but it was clear the 2024 season was going to be the last ride for a special coaching staff. And if the Jaguars are able to retain Udinski and Campanile, like the Lions retained Johnson and Glenn, then the Jaguars should realize the opportunity they have in front of them.

No, 2026 would not be the closing of a window for the Jaguars if it is the last year they have their talented pair of coordinators. One way or another, Coen will have to show off his hiring prowess another time in his tenure as head coach. But the Jaguars shouldn't ignore the situation they have in front of them.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Jaguars are able to run things back in 2026, they should take a big swing. They do not want to relive the story the Lions are experiencing.

