Jaguars vs. Chargers: Key Matchups to Watch in AFC Dual
The Jacksonville Jaguars and head coach Liam Coen are at a midseason crossroads.
No, he isn't going to be fired, but the Jaguars must find a way to respond plausibly after blowing a 19-point lead in Houston in one of the worst losses in the Trevor Lawrence era. This is a big opportunity for Coen and Jacksonville to right the ship and secure a big and seemingly rare victory in these circumstances.
If the Jaguars are to pull off the win against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, they must be consistent and play with continuity in the following key matchups on Sunday. Let's take a closer look.
Los Angeles Chargers offensive line vs. Jacksonville Jaguars defensive line
I sound like a broken record these past few weeks, saying, "If this is the week to have a multi-sack performance, this is it." Well, the pressures are there, the sacks are not, and the Jagaurs have been unable to finish no matter what, even if they get successful true pressures or it is manufactured.
The Chargers have allowed the most pressures and the third-highest pressure rate this season, with Herbert being sacked the third-most of any quarterback, with 33. This is arguably the Jaguars' best chance of finally finding momentum up front in their pass rush. If Jacksonville's front, led by Josh Hines-Allen, can get home consistently and finish their sacks, a win is squarely on the table.
Jacksonville Jaguars run game vs. Los Angeles Chargers run defense
Travis Etienne Jr. is playing his best football this season, while rookies Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr. have provided immense value and depth in key change-of-pace roles in the offense. They'll face a Chargers defense that is in the middle of the pack in yards allowed before contact and and 30th in yards allowed after contact.
If there is a day when Etienne can cross the century mark again and a chance to have over 200 total yards as a team, Sunday could be it. Etienne, Tuten, and Allen are players who do well in space, have shown creativity and balance, and can power through contact for extra yardage.
Jacksonville Jaguars passing game vs. Los Angeles Chargers pass defense
"Let it loose" is basically the message that Coen gave Lawrence on Tuesday, after a heart-to-heart meeting following recent struggles in the passing game and no obvious signs of progression from the quarterback under a new head coach and system. Lawrence faces the fourth-best defense in EPA per dropback allowed, dealing with a whole new challenge at home.
Lawrence is hoping tight end Brenton Strange could be available this week but even if he isn't, Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers have shown to be reliable targets in recent weeks. A revitalized Brian Thomas Jr. would be immense to the offensive passing game; however, the offensive line must step up after allowing another multi-sack performance. Consistency and a free Lawrence could spell success for the Jaguars' passing game.
