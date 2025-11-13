Jaguars Film Review: Analyzing Parker Washington's Performance vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars are searching for consistency in the passing game, specifically from their wide receivers. In recent games, it seems as though head coach Liam Coen has found his answers.
Wideouts Parker Washington and a recently acquired pass-catcher, Jakobi Meyers, have become two players with the most consistent hands on the Jaguars roster. With tight end Brenton Strange set to return to action soon, Jacksonville could see improvements from its passing game overall.
I went into the All-22 coaches film to examine Washington's first game as a featured mark in the offense. His three catches against the Houston Texans signaled a player who is just getting started. Let's break it down.
Analyzing Parker Washington vs. the Texans
For much of the season, Washington has been a quality depth player who has made occasional plays with some of the most reliable hands on the roster, especially with the struggles from wide receivers Dyami Brown and former rookie sensation Brian Thomas Jr. In the long-term absence of rookie Travis Hunter, Washington's role has quickly expanded into an important one for the Jaguars offense.
With the addition of Meyers and the impending return of Strange, the passing game could see improvements down the stretch. For Washington, he's making it hard to keep off the field.
Starting with his touchdown reception in the first quarter, Washington runs a fantastic corner route to the back left pylon against this Cover 2 hole. Credit should be given to quarterback Trevor Lawrence for excellent ball placement, but Washington makes an outstanding adjustment to the ball and snares the pass at the high point with the sideline awareness to keep both feet in-bounds.
This is one of Washington's underrated traits, dating back to his days at Penn State. He has a great ability to track the ball and adjust with ample body control, especially in tight spaces such as the sidelines or backlines of the end zone.
A testament to Washington's football IQ and discipline can be seen here on this 2nd & 18 from the Jaguars 32-yard line with under 30 seconds until halftime.
Against Cover 3, Washington runs a 10-yard curl route to sit in the void between the robber safety and the nickel defender. Lawrence scrambles out of the pocket, but Washington does a great job working with his quarterback into space for a big gain to give them a third & short to midfield.
As the great Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker once said, "This is where the fun begins." This is a money maker against one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, Derek Stingley. The Texans are playing 5-2-4 in Cover 1, with Stingley matched up on Washington.
The release is phenomenal, as Washington works with a stutter release to begin forcing Stingley to play and commit his hips to the outside, selling the fade ball before a quick, snappy drop in the hips to create ample separation. This is an elite play against an elite competitor.
Not often do you see Stingley looking around in a daze, trying to find his man. Washington has the short-area quickness, twitch, snappy hips, and fluidity in the middle to lower sections to win against press alignment defenders in man coverage. Progression is rarely linear, but it has been impressive to watch the former Penn State standout develop into a reliable and quality playmaker for the Jaguars.
Now, picture this: Brian Thomas returning from his ankle injury, refreshed and reset, back to performing at the high level he should with the combination of the high catch rate of Meyers and the playmaking ability from Washington in the slot. Now that Coen has given Lawrence the green light to sling the ball around and play free, the passing offense could potentially get on track.
