Jaguars vs. Chargers: Three Key Players to Watch in Must-Win Game
The Jacksonville Jaguars play in one of their most important games of the Liam Coen era this weekend when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon.
Blowing a 19-point lead to a division rival on the road felt as though the old times never left for fans, and now the Jaguars are hoping to right the ship in a game that has more importance than it did a week ago. A win at home against the Chargers would signal a sign in the right direction--even a close loss where the lead was traded would feel like progress for an organization that has experienced so much.
With that said, the Jaguars will need three players to step up in big ways, all of whom are some of the most talented on the team. Here are the players to watch this weekend against the Chargers.
Trevor Lawrence, quarterback
"I think Trevor and I had a good conversation yesterday in terms of just, ‘Hey man, cut it loose and let it rip when we do have some of those opportunities,’ and, ‘Hey man, yes, we don't want to turn the ball over,'" Coen said on Wednesday, as the Jaguars are looking to see if star quarterback Trevor Lawrence can unlock his potential in the coming weeks.
It seems as though this is what Trevor Lawrence has been waiting to hear since his days at Clemson. He shouldn't be afraid of messing up. Fans, players, and coaches want to see him succeed at the highest level, and the words spoken to him by Coen illustrate a coach having a belief in his quarterback. A loose, free, and fearless Lawrence could be the medicine the Jaguars need against the Chargers.
Brian Thomas Jr., wide receiver
After missing time with an ankle injury last week, Thomas could be back in the lineup this weekend. Whether that excites or makes people nervous, the hope is that a week off due to an injury and time to mentally reset could allow the 2024 rookie sensation and franchise record-breaker to return to form as a top target in the passing game. If that is the case on Sunday, the Jaguars could have serious momentum and a potential victory on their hands.
Josh Hines-Allen, edge rusher
Only two sacks on the year have people in concerned mode, but Hines-Allen remains one of the most productive pressure getters at his position with 44 of them, tied for sixth in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. While he didn't have his opportunity to sack the quarterback last week in a favorable matchup, he will this week against the Chargers' tackles Austin Deculus and Trey Pipkins III. Could Sunday finally be the day we see Hines-Allen take over a game against the Chargers?
Never miss the best stories and game week analysis on the Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.