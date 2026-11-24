JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are ready to move on from Week 11. That doesn't mean everybody else is, though.

The lasting conversation from the Jaguars' 23-18 loss to the New York Giants in Week 11 rests firmly on the Parker Washington touchdown that wasn't. It has been talked about to death to this point, but for good reason.

With a bit over 12 minutes left in a 20-6 game, Washington appeared to catch a touchdown pass to make it a one-score game, but it was ruled incomplete on the field and then again upon review after the Jaguars challenged it. From the broadcast to even players in the Giants locker room, it felt like a clear catch that, for some reason, wasn't called.

Giants safety Jevon Holland on this play: "The game's over — that might have been a catch. That was a hell of a play. I thought he got his foot down, I was like, 'Damn.' But then they called it out and I was like, 'Shit, all right.' Shout-out Vegas. I don't know." https://t.co/Eid1ANMGOp — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 23, 2026

While the Jaguars are ready to move onto Week 12 and the Tennessee Titans, though, Monday Night Football provided yet another reason for the Jaguars and their base to be frustrated with the NFL's lack of consistency and accountability.

The MNF Debacle

While the Washington non-touchdown looked silly in the moment, and even sillier later in the night when Mike Evans was given a touchdown catch on a play that looked a lot less secure than Washington's, Monday Night Football took it to a different level.

During the Bengals' loss to the Washington Commanders, Joe Burrow threw a touchdown to Tee Higgins that looked almost exactly like the Washington play in terms of ball movement and how Higgins got his feet in-bounds. The difference, of course, is that Higgins and the Bengals were awarded a touchdown ... while the Jaguars had to settle for a field goal due to a missed call.

It, again, came to the point where both the broadcast team and their official rules analyst agreed that Washington should have been awarded a touchdown ... which happened during the Jaguars game as well. In short, the Jaguars seemingly got jobbed, while the Bengals (and 49ers the night before) didn't.

Joe Buck: "Parker Washington and the Jacksonville Jaguars are thinking, well, why is that a touchdown, and why was Parker's ruled incomplete in that loss yesterday to the Giants, Russell Yurk?"



Russell Yurk: "I like both that play and this play as catches..." https://t.co/iXrBDLvihn pic.twitter.com/OGt2LF9KQe — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 24, 2026

To the Jaguars' credit, none of the members of the locker room or coaching staff have outright complained about the call or pointed to it as the reason they lost. They are correct in doing so, because that call is far from the singular reason why the Jaguars lost that game.

“I mean, because we know that one play didn't make or break the situation, right? It was an accumulation of mistakes that we feel like we made, plus them actually coming out to play and being on their stuff," Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said on Monday.

"The game is deeper than one play. Yeah, the game is just deeper than one play, so we know that wasn't going to be the one that defined it. We just got to make the ones that do matter and hope that they do come our way in the future.”

But for as much truth as there is in that, there is even more truth in understanding that the NFL made the wrong call, and everything they have done since has only made that clearer.