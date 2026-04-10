The Prospect Jaguars Fans Are Sleeping On at No. 56

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will have to wait a bit to make their first selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, but once they are on the clock they will have a host of options.

Most prospects linked to the Jaguars at this point in the process have been on the defensive side of the ball, which makes sense considering that is where the Jaguars' greatest needs are.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That said, the Jaguars will have the flexibility to address several roster spots with 11 picks. While there are definite needs along the depth chart, the Jaguars are returning 10-of-11 starters on offense and 8-of-11 starters on defense as well. For each of the four spots where starters left, the Jaguars have internal options to replace them.

All of this means the Jaguars don't exactly have to rush a decision or force an issue at No. 56. The Jaguars could go in really any direction and take the true best player available, and there is one player who could easily make sense as the selection.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Option at No. 56

It is hard to really gauge which prospects will be available at the No. 56 range considering how diverse opinions and rankings seem to be for this class. With that in mind, one name keeps coming to my mind as a name to watch: Northwestern offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan.

With the Jaguars truly being in a space where they can take the top player on the board, No. 56 seems like proper value for Tiernan in what looks to be a top-heavy offensive tackle class. As many as seven offensive tackles could be drafted in the first-round, and Tiernan is one of the few tackles who really makes sense in this draft range.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northwestern offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan (OL50) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Tiernan certainly seems to fit the bill of what the Jaguars have looked for in offensive line investments ever since Liam Coen and James Gladstone took over as well. Wyatt Milum and Jonah Monheim each had positional flexibility last season, as did each of the offensive lineman the Jaguars signed in free agency a year ago.

Tiernan would certainly bring that. He started 44 games games at Northwestern, with six coming at right tackle and the other 38 coming at left tackle. And while he did not spend time at guard during his time at Northwestern, most projections have him as a player who could easily slide inside at the next level.

Nov 23, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive end Cameron Brandt (91) rushes on defense at Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan (72) in the second half t Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

In short, Tiernan would give the Jaguars depth options at both tackle and guard. He could be a swing tackle right out of the gate depending on the recovery timeline for Cole Van Lanen at left tackle, providing tackle depth alongside Walker Little. When Van Lanen returns, Tiernan could be an option at guard as well.

Would this be a move for 2026? Not exactly, other than providing insurance at tackle while Van Lanen recovers. But the Jaguars are in a position to take a player who will contribute a bit this year while becoming a much larger contributor down the road.

Nov 23, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan (72) blocks Michigan Wolverines defensive end Tyler McLaurin (27) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

"Those slots that you're thinking about are more contributing slots. When you're talking about first-year players, typically that's the expectation, finding a way to contribute and offer a positive impact. It can be a little bit more challenging on the early end of a season as a rookie or even towards mid-season to really feel that come to life," James Gladstone said on Thursday.

"In the instances that it does, that's great. That's usually above the expectation, especially when you're talking about pick 50 and beyond, which is where we find ourselves at this point.

Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone talked about the upcoming NFL Draft during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ annual pre-draft luncheon press conference in the media room at the Miller Electric Center Thursday April 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That sounds like a general manager who would be open to taking a player in a role like Tiernan, does it not? It is at least worth considering.