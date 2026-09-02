One Looming Jaguars Concern That Hasn't Been Solved Yet (And How They Can Fix It)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have answered plenty of questions about their roster over the course of the summer, but some questions still loom.

The Jaguars have seemingly used trades to bolster offensive line and backup quarterback spots , but not all positions have found answers to the questions that could define the 2026 season.

One such question? A linebacker position that is high on hope, low on depth, and filled with question marks ahead of Week 1.

The Jaguars' LB Question

Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile coaches during the Jacksonville Jaguars seventh day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday August 6, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars entered training camp with some looming decisions to be made at linebacker, particularly in the wake of Devin Lloyd departing in free agency for the Carolina Panthers. Lloyd was one of the team's top playmakers a year ago, and he left a significant void at the linebacker spot across from Foyesade Oluokun in the starting defense.

Jacksonville did not seem to prioritize the linebacker position during the offseason, however, with the only addition being seventh-round Parker Hughes, who has since landed on season-ending injured reserve. This left the Jaguars to three internal options for the starting spot: fourth-year veteran Ventrell Miller and second-year linebackers Jack Kiser and Branson Combs.

Kiser injured his knee on the first day of training camp, taking him out of the picture before the Jaguars ultimately waived him and then signed him back to the practice squad. The Jaguars then saw Miller and Combs duke it out over the course of the summer, with no clear winner being named as it seems the Jaguars plan to platoon the linebacker spot.

Jaguars linebacker Ventral Miller (51) pushes off linebacker Branson Combs (50) while running drills during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But that doesn't answer the lack of experience by either, nor does it address the depth issues that injuries to Kiser and Hughes have caused. The Jaguars signed veteran free agent linebacker Jahlani Tavai early in camp to address such issues, and he earned the No. 5 linebacker spot on the 53-man roster as a result.

But five linebackers is all the Jaguars opted to carry, a switch-up from a year ago when they carried six linebackers entering the season. Part of that is due to injuries to Kiser and Hughes, while another part of it is the sheer fact that the Jaguars have more depth along the defensive line than at linebacker, and thus one of those spots went to the defensive front.

"There's a little bit of roster math that looks different than last year on that front. So lighter at LB, but heavier across the defensive front." Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said Tuesday.

"We had a real good competition going there and brewing on the edges for our defensive ends, and that consisted of a lot of young guys. They were doing their parts and earning their paths. Ultimately, [DE] Zach Durfee went on IR with a designation for return. Nonetheless, we're certainly happy with what we've seen from that group in particular on the ends. And [DE] Bryan Thomas Jr.’s emergence over the course of this offseason and through the preseason games themselves has certainly lent us to keep him on the 53-man roster."

From left, Jacksonville Jaguars Executive Vice President of football operations Tony Boselli, general manager James Gladstone, and head coach Liam Coen talk during the first day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That leaves the Jaguars with just three linebackers on the roster who have started a dozen games in the NFL. Miller (11 starts) and Combs (0 starts) are going to be youthful pieces who the Jaguars will be expected to lean on early.

Or will they? Because to me, that is the true question of how the Jaguars address the linebacker spot. Instead of looking for an answer at linebacker, the Jaguars might simply answer it with the usage of more safeties and less linebackers on passing downs, a trend the Jaguars started heading in 2025 and are clearly set to go back to in 2026 with Caleb Ransaw and Jalen Husket as recent top-100 picks.

“Yeah, I think you look at obviously some of the trends in the NFL and some of those heavier groupings and what you have to combat that with is making decisions whether you're going to go heavier at linebacker and go bigger people, or are you investing a little bit more in some of the bigger skill players on defense?" Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said in May.

"That big skill that can play maybe at the safety position, drop down to the big nickel, play some dime WILL. I think that's something that's important to us. It's been important to us really before all these trends kind of started, was that multiplicity and ability to play different positions. And it also helps you on special teams when you have big, longer athletes at DB that can match up with whether it be tight ends, linebacker type bodies on special teams, is really important.”

The Jaguars certainly have linebacker questions, but their answers certainly could come from other sources than the standard linebacker promotion. At least, that looks like their best bet now.