4 Matchups That Will Decide Jaguars’ Week 1 Clash Against Browns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Football is all about matchups.

Each week in the NFL season, it is individual matchups that help determine winners and losers. For the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their Week 1 matchup with the Cleveland Browns, there will be more than a few critical matchups that could seal the game.

So, which of the matchups will we watch the closest when the Browns visit in Week 1 ? We break it down below.

LG Emmanuel Pregnon vs. DL Mason Graham

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Emmanuel Pregnon (75) talks to the media after a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars NFL practice Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This will be one of the most interesting battles to watch on Sunday. Emmanuel Pregnon will be making his NFL debut for the Jaguars at left guard, while Mason Graham is entering his second season after being selected at No. 5 overall a year ago. Graham was a common mock draft projection for the Jaguars leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft until the Jaguars traded the No. 5 pick to the Browns for the No. 2 pick and the chance to select Travis Hunter. Now, he will be facing the franchise for the first time.

While Graham has some athletic traits as a pass-rusher, there is reason to believe Pregnon could find some real success against the Browns' second-year defensive tackle in the running game. Pregnon has the size, power and explosiveness to be a difference-maker for the Jaguars' new-look rushing attack, and he just might have the advantage over Graham when they face off on early-downs.

If Pregnon can keep Graham from becoming too much of a factor on passing downs while giving the Jaguars an edge in the run game, then the debuting third-round pick could prove early on to be an improvement for the J

WR Parker Washington vs. CB Myles Harden

Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) reacts after drawing a pass interference penalty against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell manning the outside cornerback spots, this could prove to be a big week for Jaguars slot receiver Parker Washington. There are not a lot of weeks that do not look like a Parker Washington week with his recent momentum, but he seems to have an advantageous matchup on hand with veteran Browns nickel cornerback Myles Harden.

With the way Washington was able to produce big plays at such a high clip at the end of last season when defenses had to devote attention outside to Jakobi Meyers and Brian Thomas Jr., it is hard to imagine he will not be able to do the same in Week 1 against the Browns. If Washington and the Jaguars take advantage of this matchup, it could prove to be one of his most productive outings of the season.

RB Christian Rodriguez Jr. vs. Browns LB Carson Schwesinger



Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Jaguars seemingly unlikely to have LeQuint Allen Jr. on hand vs. the Browns due to his hip injury, the big question for the Jaguars is who will replace Allen on passing downs. Allen is a truly elite pass-blocker and is a big part of what the Jaguars do in the passing game as a result, and it will likely take a bit of a committee approach between Chris Rodriguez Jr. as a blocker and Ameer Abdullah as a pass-catcher to replace him.

For Rodriguez, that could mean several reps in pass-pro against one of the best young linebackers in football. Carson Schwesinger had 2.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits a year ago as a rookie and can be a terror as a blitzer, and it might be up to Rodriguez to ensure he does not create any havoc that disrupts the Jaguars' passing game. If we leave this game thinking the Jaguars really missed Allen, chances are it ends in a loss.

DL Travon Walker vs. OL Zion Johnson

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yes, Zion Johnson is a guard and not an offensive tackle. But I am still fascinated to see how he matches up with Jaguars' defensive lineman Travon Walker, who I predict will rush over Johnson quite a bit on passing downs. The Jaguars liked to pair Walker over the left guard down the stretch on third downs last year so he could rush next to Josh Hines-Allen, and doing so this week would put him in some frequent one-on-ones with Johnson.

Whether Johnson is able to hold up vs. a healthy Walker could determine just how impactful the Jaguars' pass-rush is on Sunday. The Jaguars will hope to disrupt Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson early and often, and how Walker fares as a pass-rusher against Johnson will go a long way toward determining whether the Jaguars are able to do enough in