Liam Coen Highlights Incredible Play from Jaguars' Breakout Player
After a clutch overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders, 30-29, the Jacksonville Jaguars are now 5-3 on the 2025 NFL season. That victory ended a two-game losing streak for the team and reinvigorated its playoff hopes this year. Considering their early success, it's been easy to forget that this is a relatively young squad playing in their first season under a brand-new system.
It'd certainly be nice for the Jaguars to break into the playoffs in Liam Coen's first year as an NFL head coach, but it certainly wasn't the expectation. The franchise was looking for significant growth with him at the helm, especially on the offensive side of the ball, but this team is well ahead of schedule through the first nine weeks of his tenure.
Jacksonville might be winning more than initially expected, but Coen has to ensure that he properly develops the young pieces on the roster, too. That hasn't been a problem for him so far. Several prospects have shown some meaningful growth this year, including Maason Smith, Travis Hunter Jr., and cornerback Montaric "Buster" Brown.
Buster Brown stepping up big time
When it was announced that Travis Hunter Jr. was placed on IR after suffering a non-contact knee injury in practice, it felt like the world had crumbled around the Jacksonville Jaguars. Not only had they gone into their Week 8 bye riding a two-game losing streak, but they also lost one of their promising players for the foreseeable future — one who's been a huge impact for them on both sides of the ball.
Replacing Hunter Jr. wouldn't be easy, as they'd have to find an adequate fill-in at both wide receiver and cornerback. The emergence of Montaric "Buster" Brown made it much more palatable on defense. Against the Las Vegas Raiders, the fourth-year corner made one of the most crucial plays of the game, picking off Geno Smith at the beginning of the third quarter to allow the Jaguars to kick a game-tying field goal. Head Coach Liam Coen spoke about Brown's growth this year and his huge takeaway in Week 9:
"Yeah, his feel for zone coverage has always been something that we've appreciated. We probably went into the game wanting to play a little bit more match man to try to get on them and help our pass rush, but then obviously losing Travis and then [Jourdan Lewis] may have put our guys in some tough spots in some of the man coverage, and it may be not what we're best at the moment in some instances and against a really good player as well. So, Buster [CB Montaric Brown] has got great vision and some anticipation. So just need to continue to find positive ways of putting these guys in a position to be successful down in and down out."
