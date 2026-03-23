Jaguars Must Reassess WR Room After Getting Their Jake Bobo Answer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have missed out on the Jake Bobo sweepstakes. So, what is next?

On Monday, the Seahawks matched the offer sheet the Jaguars signed Bobo to last week . That means Bobo will remain with the Seahawks, and the Jaguars must now move on with eyes on the future of their wide receiver depth.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What's Next?

With Bobo now remaining with the Seahawks, it is back to the drawing board for the Jaguars as they look to reshape their wide receiver depth. Bobo remaining with the Seahawks does not mean much for the Jaguars' offense in the grand scheme of things, considering they still have Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers , Parker Washington, and Travis Hunter at the position.

But it does mean the Jaguars have to look elsewhere for their top backup at the position. With Hunter also set to be the Jaguars' No. 1 cornerback in 2026, the Jaguars need a true WR4 who can step up when Hunter's usage that week is more focused in on the defensive side of the ball. Last year that was Tim Patrick, and this year the Jaguars were clearly hoping that it would be Jake Bobo.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The WR4 role is not one that requires urgency to find. The Jaguars could find it via the draft, or via undrafted free agency with the right luck -- just like the Seahawks did with Bobo. But it became clear last year with the usage of Patrick that the Jaguars greatly value the role in their offensive ecosystem, and Bobo was set to be that player for the Jaguars this season had the Seahawks not matched the offer.

But the Seahawks did match it, and now the Jaguars most move on as they look for the final real piece of their receiver room. The Jaguars are clearly looking for a bigger receiver who can offer special teams value and ability as a run-blocker, which should make it easier to project the next move the Jaguars make at wide receiver.

Oct 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) and wide receiver Tory Horton (15) talk on the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Whether the Jaguars find that piece in the draft, in free agency, or perhaps even a reunion with Tim Patrick on a small deal, the Jaguars at least now have clarity that some kind of move has to be made.

Bobo would have been a nice piece for the Jaguars to have in 2026. Now, they will have to look behind door No. 2.