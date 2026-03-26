3 Worst-Case Scenarios for Jaguars at No. 56
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing key decisions in next month's NFL Draft, and it will be up to general manager James Gladstone and the rest of the franchise's decision makers to pave the best path forward.
We have discussed what a best-case scenario could look like for Gladstone and the Jaguars at No. 56, but what about the worst-case scenario? While it is hard to truly say, considering it depends on the board, here are three we believe make sense.
A WR
The Jaguars clearly still have a need at wide receiver. It would make sense for them to invest some kind of draft capital into the position, but at No. 56 would be an odd decision. The Jaguars have their starting trio already set, and they also have youth at the position with Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., and Travis Hunter. The future of that room is already there, and it needs a supporting cast -- not another star.
Receiver is a valuable position; it is never a bad thing to get more explosive, and maybe it would hedge some insurance for Thomas, but it is just hard to imagine there is any receiver worth taking at No. 56. There are some talented ones in that range, such as Chris Brazzell, Chris Bell, Germie Bernard, Zachariah Branch, and Malachi Fields, but this just feels too rich.
Jadarian Price
Like at the receiver position, this has very little to do with levels of talent. Notre Dame's Jadarian Price looks like the clear No. 2 running back in the draft, ironically behind only his own teammate. With that being said, the Jaguars' signing of Chris Rodriguez Jr. in free agency makes it pretty incomprehensible for the Jaguars to take a running back here.
Price very well could go in this range and he is the only running back currently projected to do so, so it wouldn't be a reach in terms of value. But with Rodriguez, Bhayshul Tuten, and LeQuint Allen Jr. already in tow, it doesn't make much sense for the Jaguars to consider Price.
LT Overton
The Jaguars have a clear need at defensive end, and there are some aspects of LT Overton's game that their staff would probably love. He is a top-tier edge defender against the run, plays a physical brand of football, and is as rugged and tough as they come on the Alabama defense. With that said, there is a real lack of upside that has sent his draft stock down over the last month or so.
Just because Overton had a poor showing at the NFL Scouting Combine does not mean the Jaguars should be down on him, but the fact he has tumbled down the consensus board out of the second-round range is indictive of his true value. Taking him with one of the third's would be much more tolerable than taking him at No. 56.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley