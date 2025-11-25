Jaguars' Next Obstacle in Playoff Push Comes in Form of Hated Rival

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering another critical week in their playoff push -- and this time it comes on the doorsteps of a hated rival.

The Jaguars are set to face off against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville in Week 13 as they look to further strengthen their case for a spot in the playoffs.

In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we take a look at the Jaguars' first battle with the Titans in the Liam Coen era and what we expect to see.

To watch today's episode, view below.

The Jaguars-Titans rivalry is the most intense rivalry the Jaguars have as a franchise, which makes it fitting the Jaguars have their hated rivals along the way to the playoffs two times. The Jaguars should be expected to take care of buisness, of course, against a Titans team that has just one win and fired its head coach weeks ago.

The Jaguars have already played the Titans a few times with playoff implications on the line during the Trevor Lawrence era. In 2022, the Jaguars defeated the Titans at home in the final week of the season to win the AFC South and punch their first ticket to the playoffs since the 2017 season, knocking the Titans out of the playoffs in the process.

Then there was the 2023 season finale, a game that still stings when the Jaguars look back on their history. A win in Nashville in 2023 would have sent the Jaguars to the playoffs as the AFC South winner, but the Jaguars lost in a sloppy game to end their season.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen discussed the rivalry at length earlier this week.

Q: On the Jaguars-Titans rivalry?

Liam Coen: “(laugh) Yeah, I think it's definitely felt a little bit throughout being here in my short time in Jacksonville. The division means something. The divisional games, you can feel that there's just a different level, which is what you want in divisional games. And felt the same way in L.A. or in Tampa with whether it be Carolina, Atlanta, New Orleans, you feel it, you know that it's going to be a four-quarter football game. They're coming off of obviously some loss, but one score games at home and the quarterback's playing better. So, we know what this is going to be. This is going to be a dog fight.”

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

