Jaguars Offseason Schedule: Everything We Know About OTAs, Minicamp, and More

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to kick off the next step in their offseason program today, with the first day of OTAs officially beginning at Miller Electric Center on Tuesday.

The start of Jaguars OTAs sets the stage for the next month, in which the Jaguars will make important progress toward building on top of last year's successful season. So, here is everything you need to know about the Jaguars' offseason schedule.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen answers questions during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Voluntary OTAs: May 26, May 28-29, June 1-2, June 4, June 15-17

While teams do not have their seasons made or broken over the course of OTAs, it was this time a year ago when we saw Parker Washington and Buster Brown really begin to seperate themselves as breakout candidates. The question this time around is who will be the next Washington and Brown? There are a number of candidates on both sides of the ball, and this very well could be what defines this year's OTA period.

We asked Jaguars head coach Liam Coen in April what he looks for in players this time of year, especially as it pertains to breakout players and it is clear that there are ways for members up and down the roster to make their mark now.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, April 20, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“You can see obviously the guys that are putting in a little extra time maybe. Especially, last year so much was new, and so you could see the people, the players that ascended a little bit earlier, how much maybe time they were putting in extra, meeting with coaches as much as they could, just chomping at the bit to get down to the fundamentals but also take it to the next level to go make a play," Coen said.

This, of course, is the voluntary portion of Jaguars offseason workouts. We will have a more definite answer this afternoon in terms of what attendance looks like, but it certainly appears the Jaguars do not expect any significant absences that have not already been communicated and understood.

Mandatory Minicamp: June 9-11

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, April 20, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

These are the three practices in which the Jaguars will need each member of the 90-man roster on the field. This will also be the first chance for fans to attend a practice ahead of training camp in July, with the Jaguars set to open their June 10 practice to the public. This will also give fans a chance to see the current progress on the Stadium of the Future.

In many ways, mandatory minicamp is just an extension of OTAs. But it is the last time Coen and his staff can put the final touches on their roster and schemes ahead of the start of training camp, when things really begin to pick up.